RSS affiliates say Union Budget doesn’t compensate those hit by demonetisation

Outfits affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have said the Union Budget does not suitably compensate those who lost jobs as a consequence of demonetisation and there is little hike for health and education sectors.

The criticism came from the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, affiliates of the saffron fountainhead that is also the political mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Budget presented by the finance minister failed to address the objective of budget as declared by finance minister. The said objective of the budget (was) Transform, Energise and Clean India with the approach of poverty alleviation,” the BMS, the RSS’s labour arm, said in a statement.

It found the allocation for MNREGA inadequate keeping in view unemployment caused by demonetisation and migration from urban areas to villages.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch was critical of the government for disbanding the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), while it appreciated the hike in spending on infrastructure in rural areas and in housing schemes.

“There has to be some check on inflow from nations that are not friendly, but are making strategic investments in key sectors. How will these be controlled if the FIPB is not there,” Ashwani Mahajan of the SJM said, calling it a “retrograde” move.