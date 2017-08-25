12 people killed after bus plunges into sea in Russia

Moscow

At least 12 people died in southern Russia early today after a bus carrying construction workers veered off a road and plunged into the Black Sea, Russian news agency reported.

“The bus was carrying 35 people... 12 of them died. Twenty were rescued. Three people are missing, the search for them is ongoing,” TASS news agency said, quoting a representative of the Krasnodar region emergency ministry.

Divers are working at the scene of the accident, where the bus plunged four metres before hitting the water, a source told RIA-Novosti news agency, saying it was likely caused by a traffic violation.

The accident occurred on the Taman peninsula on the Black Sea near the Strait of Kerch that flows between Russia and the Crimean peninsula.