 12 people killed after bus plunges into sea in Russia | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 25, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

12 people killed after bus plunges into sea in Russia

The accident occurred in the south of the country after a bus carrying a group of workers plunged into the sea.

world Updated: Aug 25, 2017 13:42 IST
The accident occurred on the Taman peninsula on the Black Sea near the Strait of Kerch that flows between Russia and the Crimean peninsula.
The accident occurred on the Taman peninsula on the Black Sea near the Strait of Kerch that flows between Russia and the Crimean peninsula.(AP Representative Photo)

Moscow

At least 12 people died in southern Russia early today after a bus carrying construction workers veered off a road and plunged into the Black Sea, Russian news agency reported.

“The bus was carrying 35 people... 12 of them died. Twenty were rescued. Three people are missing, the search for them is ongoing,” TASS news agency said, quoting a representative of the Krasnodar region emergency ministry.

Divers are working at the scene of the accident, where the bus plunged four metres before hitting the water, a source told RIA-Novosti news agency, saying it was likely caused by a traffic violation.

The accident occurred on the Taman peninsula on the Black Sea near the Strait of Kerch that flows between Russia and the Crimean peninsula.

more from world
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you