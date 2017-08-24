I am as American as anyone else: Indian-origin CEO who was called ‘pig’ by Trump supporter

An Indian-origin CEO in the US, who was racially abused after he wrote an anti-Trump article and told to ‘Go back to India’, has said the way he looks and his last name does not make him any less of an American.

Ravin Gandhi, CEO of GMM Nonstick Coatings, wrote an article saying he will not defend US President Donald Trump’s economic agenda after the violence in Charlottesville where white supremacists clashed with counter-demonstrators earlier this month.

A Trump supporter left a hate-filled voicemail saying: ““You’re a f****** Indian pig ... Get your f****** garbage and go back to India, and sell it there.”

In an interview with MSNBC, Gandhi said he was so stunned when he heard the voicemail, he thought it would be a good American moment to put it out there. The 44-year-old said he has received unequivocal support from the American community, barring the “quotes at the bottom of some of the online articles from nutjobs like that lady.”

The CEO said he believes that “there is no way that nut job lady is a representative of all Trump voters” and that he has a number of friends who are conservative Republicans and very good people.

“I was born in this country, I was raised in this country and I’ve built a business in this country, I’ve paid millions of dollars of taxes in this country, I’m raising my two kids in this country, I love this country and I am just as American as anyone else. That’s something not even up for debate,” he said.

Gandhi said he gets infuriated when someone thinks he is not an American based on how he looks and his last name. He added he wanted to call out this incident to show that someone who is leading “a fantastic life, is the CEO of a company and whose race is not an issue at all in day-to-day life,” can also be a victim of racism in this “city of scumbags”.

“After Charlottesville and its aftermath, I will not defend Trump even if the Dow hits 50,000, unemployment goes to 1%, and GDP grows by 7%. Some issues transcend economics, and I will not in good conscience support a president who seems to hate Americans who don’t look like him,” Gandhi wrote for CNBC.

The woman on the voicemail also called the Indian American US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, a “Bangladesh creep” and said they will start taking down Buddhist statues. Gandhi is not a Buddhist and grew up in Illinois’ Waukegan, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Gandhi has garnered a lot of support on social media:

I really want to give Ravin Gandhi a hug right now...that racist lady was awful #inners — Jan Erickson (@Mistress_Jan) August 23, 2017

That message! Just so angry and full of hate. So we are to lie down & not speak out? Nah. I'm not afraid. #Inners #RavinGandhi is American — Lisa Miller (@lisa_babyska81) August 23, 2017

Mr. Ravin Gandhi, I am proud you are a fellow american & I'm so sorry you were verbally assaulted by an unhinged racist. She is not America — Nofearnofavors (@Nofearnofavors4) August 23, 2017