‘I never attended school,’ says Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain said that he never attended school and missed out on its joys as he was home schooled due to “various reasons”.

Hussain was speaking at a function at the Cadet College Hassanabdal near Islamabad on Wednesday where he told students to follow in the footsteps of Pakistan’s founder M A Jinnah to better meet the challenges that the country is facing.

“When asked about the president’s comment regarding his own education, alumni relations officer at the cadet college Syed Mohammad Ali said the president was home schooled due to various reasons,” the Dawn reported.

Hussain belongs to Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi where he settled after his family migrated from Agra during the partition. He rose from humble beginnings to become the president of the country.

He is considered Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s confidant who approved his appointment to the top job because of his loyalty to Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party.

Soon after his appointment as president, Hussain said in one of his interviews that he had also attended a religious seminary in Karachi. It is for the first time that he said that he was deprived of formal modern schooling.