 Israeli troops reinforce West Bank after US recognises Jerusalem as capital | world-news | Hindustan Times
Israeli troops reinforce West Bank after US recognises Jerusalem as capital

Palestinians protested against the US’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

world Updated: Dec 07, 2017 16:05 IST
Palestinian protesters step on US and Israeli flags following US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City.
Palestinian protesters step on US and Israeli flags following US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City.(AFP Photo)

The Israeli military said it was reinforcing troops deployed in the occupied West Bank on Thursday as Palestinians protested against the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Several new army battalions would be deployed and other forces put on standby, a military statement said, calling the measures “part of the IDF’s (Israel Defence Forces) readiness for possible developments”.

