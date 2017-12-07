Israeli troops reinforce West Bank after US recognises Jerusalem as capital
Palestinians protested against the US’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.world Updated: Dec 07, 2017 16:05 IST
Reuters, Jerusalem
The Israeli military said it was reinforcing troops deployed in the occupied West Bank on Thursday as Palestinians protested against the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Several new army battalions would be deployed and other forces put on standby, a military statement said, calling the measures “part of the IDF’s (Israel Defence Forces) readiness for possible developments”.