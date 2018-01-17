Man arrested for wearing all his clothes to avoid excess baggage fee

To what extent would you go to avoid paying for excess luggage? Stuff your pockets or chat up the airline staff? This British passenger went a step further by wearing all his clothes including eight pairs of trousers and 10 shirts.

Ryan Carney Williams, who was travelling from Iceland to London, was reportedly denied a boarding pass by British Airways at Keflavik airport on Wednesday, after he put on all the clothes that he couldn’t fit in his checked-in baggage.

Ryan - who goes by the name Ryan Hawaii - took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his experience, asking if he was not allowed to board because of “racial profiling”

@British_Airways hi being held at Iceland Keflavik airport because I had no baggage put all the clothes on and they still won't let me on. Racial profiling? Or..... pic.twitter.com/NKgpe1cPFP — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 10, 2018

“@British_Airways hi being held at Iceland Keflavik airport because I had no baggage put all the clothes on and they still won’t let me on. Racial profiling?,” he tweeted.

British Airways contested Ryan’s version of the events, saying it had denied him a boarding pass for his “rude” behaviour. The airline said that when he refused to leave, the desk called a security guard.

In a later tweet, Ryan alleged that he was sprayed with mace, made to lie down on the ground and arrested by the police.

After he gave his statement to the police, he was allowed to return to the airport to catch another flight he had booked with Easy Jet airlines. But Ryan claims he was refused boarding by the second airline as well.

And AGAIN! Refused from 2 flights in 2 days for no valid reason :) @easyJet @British_Airways thanks guys wonderful service pic.twitter.com/Ivoc0WZvXl — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 11, 2018

“The decision to deny boarding was absolutely not based on race. We do not tolerate threatening or abusive behaviour from any customer, and will always take the appropriate action,” said a spokesperson for Easy Jet airlines, reported The Independent.

Ryan finally reached England on a Norwegian airline flight.