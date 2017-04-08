Mecca imam, Pak PM discuss negative propaganda affecting Islam

Sheikh Saleh bin Muhammad Bin Talib, the imam of Mecca’s Grand Mosque, held a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad on Saturday and discussed ways on how religious scholars can counter negative propaganda that “wrongly portrays” Islam.

The Dawn reported that Sharif said relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have become “closer and stronger” and that the people of both countries have a lot of respect for each other, according to a press release issued by his secretariat.

Habeebullah Al-Bokhari, the acting ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, the federal minister for religious affairs, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

The imam’s visit comes days after the official appointment of former army chief General Raheel Sharif as the leader of the Saudi military alliance.