 UN not living up to its potential, they cause problems: Trump in latest attack
Dec 29, 2016-Thursday
UN not living up to its potential, they cause problems: Trump in latest attack

world Updated: Dec 29, 2016 10:05 IST
AFP, Palm Beach, Florida
Highlight Story

Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump participate in a protest on December 28, 2016 calling on the US to 'defund the UN' in the wake of the December 23 Israeli settlement vote in front of the UN Mission to the United Nations in New York. (AFP Photo)

US President-elect Donald Trump launched a fresh salvo of accusations against the United Nations Wednesday, saying the world body had not lived up to its potential and failed to solve global problems.

“The UN had such tremendous potential. (It is) not living up to its potential,” Trump told reporters at his Florida holiday resort Mar-a-Lago.

“When do you see the United Nations solving problems? They don’t. They cause problems.”

The international institution, set up amid the ashes of World War II includes the World Health Organization, which helped eradicate small pox, and the Security Council, which was frozen by divisions as Syria plunged into chaos.

“If it lives up to the potential, it’s a great thing. If it doesn’t, it’s a waste of time and money,” Trump said.

His comments came as incoming UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he wants to meet Trump “as soon as possible” and is “determined to establish a constructive dialogue with the new US administration.”

The former Portuguese prime minister takes over from Ban Ki-moon on January 1. Trump takes office on January 20.

