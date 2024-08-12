Maha News | Behind the yatra: A strategic campaign to revamp Ajit Pawar's political image

On August 8, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar launched his Jan Sanman Yatra from Dindori in Nashik, an ambitious campaign that will cover most of the state and continue until the assembly elections expected in October. The yatra's primary focus is on 70-80 constituencies that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) aims to contest, with a particular emphasis on women voters. The centrepiece of the campaign is the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, modelled on Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behen Yojna, which promises financial assistance of ₹1,500 to each woman with an annual income of ₹2.5 lakh and below in the age group of 21 to 65. Ajit Pawar, the state's finance minister, announced the scheme in the budget he presented on June 28. Now, through this yatra, he promises to continue the scheme for five years if voted to power again.

The yatra aims to inform people, especially women, about what the three-party alliance Mahayuti government — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Devendra Fadnavis, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar — is doing for them and why they should vote it back into power. It also serves a strategic purpose for Ajit Pawar, who, at 65 years old, is attempting to reshape his image. His strategists are working to project him as a people-friendly politician, reaching out to different sections of society, particularly women. This effort is also intended to help him step out of the shadow of his popular uncle, Sharad Pawar, and to refurbish his image, which has suffered due to the irrigation scam and allegations of betraying his uncle, who mentored him in politics.

Pawar's yatra is a calculated move to connect with the traditional BJP-Shiv Sena support base, as evidenced by his visits to major temples along the route — something he has never done before. His aides fondly call him "Ajit dada," and he is making a concerted effort to change his public persona. This includes wearing an onion-red half-sleeved jacket daily, travelling in a bus painted pink (a colour used throughout his campaign to appeal to women voters), performing pujas at temples, and addressing formal and informal meetings along the way.

Ajit Pawar has been in politics for over three decades, largely working behind the scenes while his uncle, Sharad Pawar, was the face of the NCP. Ajit managed the party organisation, oversaw election management, and handled resource distribution. In government, he was known as a strict administrator, unafraid to be blunt with people if their requests were unfeasible. Despite his reputation for being curt, he was popular among party workers and leaders for his reliability.

However, his political career took a hit with the ₹70,000 crore irrigation scam, in which he was accused of being a key figure. The BJP branded him as the main villain in its campaign against the Congress-NCP government ahead of the 2014 assembly elections. His image further suffered following his failed coup to split the NCP after the 2019 assembly elections, where he briefly formed a government with Devendra Fadnavis before it collapsed within days. Despite these setbacks, Sharad Pawar forgave him, and Ajit was reinstated as deputy CM in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which later collapsed in June 2022.

Ajit's recent split from his uncle and attempt to establish a separate identity has put him in a precarious position. The 2024 assembly elections are now a critical test for him. If he manages to win a substantial number of seats (his colleagues suggest 30-35), he will be back on track. However, failure could lead to an uncertain political future, especially if the Mahayuti alliance loses power.

Ajit's yatra, therefore, is not just a campaign but a strategic relaunch ahead of the assembly elections. His strategists are working to transform his image from that of a strict administrator to a people-friendly leader. The yatra is designed to show Pawar interacting with different sections of society — farmers, students, women, young entrepreneurs, and professionals — demonstrating his awareness of their problems and his ability to help them.

However, the yatra is already facing criticism. Anjali Damania, an anti-corruption activist who played a significant role in exposing the irrigation scam, dismissed the Jan Sanman Yatra as mere “image-building”. She questioned whether Ajit Pawar genuinely cares for citizens or is merely in politics for personal gain.

Meanwhile, Sunil Tatkare, state president of the NCP, defended the yatra, claiming it has received a tremendous response and suggesting that the criticism stems from political opponents who feel threatened by Ajit Pawar's growing influence. “Ajit Pawar's yatra is a calculated move to connect with the traditional BJP-Shiv Sena support base,” Tatkare added.

The yatra could play an important factor in determining whether Pawar's attempted image transformation succeeds and, as a result, shape the contest in the upcoming assembly elections.

Shailesh Gaikwad, political editor of HT Mumbai, breaks down the most important political news in Maharashtra this week