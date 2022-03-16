The poor record of assemblies in nominating and electing women

Lastly, women’s increasingly higher turnout in elections as voters still has not translated into greater inclusion as political actors. Parties maintain an instrumental approach to women's inclusion, which continues to hurt the cause of gender equity.

In Uttarakhand, major parties scarcely include women. The assembly only counts eight women legislators, including Anupama Rawat, daughter of Harish Rawat, Savita Kapoor, widow of Harbans Kapoor, an eight-time MLA from Dehra Dun Cantonment, and Mamta Rakesh, widow of Surendra Rakesh, former MLA. Pathways to politics for women are often more restricted by dynasticism in small states than in larger states.

It is extremely rare for more than a couple of women to get elected in the Northeast assemblies. In this case, no party is especially responsible for it, as all of them nominated one or two more women candidates, compared to 2017.

On the other hand, four of the five women elected in the Manipur assembly do not belong to political families. Irengbam Nalini Devi, the National People's Party (NPP) representative from Oinam is the lone exception. She is the widow of Irengbam Ibo Halbi Singh, a former MLA from the same constituency. Two of the five elected women belong to tribal communities and are both first-time winners.

In Goa, women nominations are extremely low, a longstanding practice in the state. A scant 26 women contested the election and only three of them won. Astoundingly, this is the first time in 28 years that more than two women have been elected to the Goa assembly. Incidentally, the three women MLAs elected in 2022 are all married to politicians. Delilah Michael Lobo is the wife of Michael Lobo, former MLA from Calangute who defected from the BJP and joined the Congress this year. Jennifer Monserrate, re-elected from Taleigao, is the wife of Atanasio Monseratte, a three-term MLA from Panaji. Deviya Vishwajit Rane is the wife of Vishwajit Rane, BJP MLA from Valpoi and the daughter-in-law of Pratapsingh Raoji Rane, six-time chief minister of Goa.

In Punjab, the AAP barely appointed 10% of women candidates, a higher percentage than its main opponents. Some of the state’s stalwarts were defeated by women candidates. In Amritsar East, first-time contestant Jeevan Jyot Kaur (AAP) defeated Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. In Nakodar, first-time contestant Inderjit Kaur Mann (AAP) defeated two-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Gurpartap Singh Wadala (Shiromani Akali Dal, or SAD). In Talwandi Sabo, two-time MLA Prof. Baljinder Kaur (AAP) defeated three-time MLA Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu (SAD).

Exactly 76 of the 760 women who contested the 2022 state elections have been elected, a small rise compared to 2017, when only 57 women won out of a total of 690 female candidates. This year, the overall number of women contestants went up significantly, from 655 in 2017. But as explained in a previous article , most of this increase was induced by the nomination of 155 women candidates by the Congress. The collapse or erosion of the Congress across the five states, the near-nil score of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh, the poor inclusion of women candidates in the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) account for the meagre increase in women’s representation.

A sluggish change

A few parties stand out

Lastly, women’s increasingly higher turnout in elections as voters still has not translated into greater inclusion as political actors. Parties maintain an instrumental approach to women's inclusion, which continues to hurt the cause of gender equity.

Gilles Verniers is assistant professor of Political Science and co-director, Trivedi Centre for Political Data, Ashoka University.

Ishika Sharan and Maleeha Fatima are research fellows, Trivedi Centre for Political Data

The views expressed are personal