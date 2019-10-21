Month-old infant killed, 5 injured in fire at children’s hospital in Hyderabad

andhra-pradesh

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:49 IST

A month-old baby died and at least five other infants were injured when a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private children’s hospital on the outskirts of Hyderabad early on Monday, the police said.

The incident happened at around 2.30am, when the fire broke out with a loud noise in the ICU of Shine Children’s Hospital in LB Nagar area, according to the police.

As the fire engulfed the ICU quickly, the hospital staff immediately broke open the doors and windows to rescue the infants, who were undergoing treatment for various ailments.

“Six infants who received burn injuries were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital out of which one child succumbed to burns,” an official of the LB Nagar Police said.

The police immediately called the fire tenders which rushed to the spot and put out the blaze.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the fire erupted due to a short circuit, the police said, adding further investigation is on.

The details of the infant, who died, were not immediately known.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 10:47 IST