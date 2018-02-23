Celebrating ethnic tribal culture: Guwahati organises festival ‘Aadi Mahotsava’

Assam has organised a tribal festival called ‘Aadi Mahotsava’ at Gandhi Mandir Indoor stadium field here to celebrate the ethnic tribal culture of the country.

The 10-day festival is being conducted by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India in collaboration with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in an attempt to celebrate the rare art and culture of the tribal communities.

The local artisans from 20 different cities, including Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and north-eastern states Manipur and Assam, have participated in the event to showcase handcrafted artifacts and products.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the event on Friday in the presence of other state dignitaries.

He told ANI, “ the great silhouette shown by the artisans of India to the people of northeast and Assam will go a long way in increasing the number of participants in the coming future and more importantly the tribal communities from all across the country will get an opportunity to earn their income through such festival. If the income of the farmers’ increases, peace will prevail in the country always”.

Further, the event also includes dedicated stalls displaying the ethnic tribal cuisines and handcrafted shawls and handlooms including Mekhelas, chador and Naga waistcoats. One of the exhibitors of Nagaland informed that handloom shawls and wooden artifacts received a good response from the visitors.

He said, “We have displayed handloom and handicraft items like shawls, wooden artifacts and have received good response from the elderly customers as well”.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more