Home / Art and Culture / Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies of cardiac arrest at 90

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies of cardiac arrest at 90

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90.

art-and-culture Updated: Aug 17, 2020 19:23 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
New Delhi
In this file photo, dated Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj performs on the second day of Saptak classical music festival in Ahmedabad. Jasraj, one of the most renowned exponents of Hindustani Classical music passed on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
In this file photo, dated Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj performs on the second day of Saptak classical music festival in Ahmedabad. Jasraj, one of the most renowned exponents of Hindustani Classical music passed on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (PTI)
         

One of India’s greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj leaves behind a storied legacy spanning almost eight decades.

“Bapuji is no more,” his daughter Durga, also a musician, told PTI over phone from Mumbai. She was inconsolable and could not speak any more. Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown happened and decided to stay back over there.

“With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA,” a statement issued by his family said here.

“May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Pandit Jasraj ji’s family, and the students of Mewati Gharana,” it said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

