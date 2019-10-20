e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Louvre gears up for Leonardo da Vinci retrospective

Timed to coincide with the 500th anniversary of the famed artist’s death, the show, simply called “Leonardo da Vinci”, took a decade to put together and includes works on loan from Queen Elizabeth and Bill Gates.

art-and-culture Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:50 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
Timed to coincide with the 500th anniversary of the famed artist’s death, the show, simply called “Leonardo da Vinci”, took a decade to put together and includes works on loan from Queen Elizabeth and Bill Gates.
Timed to coincide with the 500th anniversary of the famed artist’s death, the show, simply called “Leonardo da Vinci”, took a decade to put together and includes works on loan from Queen Elizabeth and Bill Gates.(Unsplash)
         

Paris, 18 oct 2019 (AFP) - The Louvre in Paris is putting the finishing touches to an ambitious Leonardo da Vinci retrospective opening Thursday, which groups more than 160 of the artist’s works and has already attracted close to 200,000 advance visitor bookings.

Timed to coincide with the 500th anniversary of the famed artist’s death, the show, simply called “Leonardo da Vinci”, took a decade to put together and includes works on loan from Queen Elizabeth and Bill Gates.

“If you want to be amazed, you must come,” said Vincent Delieuvin, chief curator at the Louvre’s department of paintings, during a preview for staff at the Louvre.

“It’s almost as if we were bringing Leonardo da Vinci’s workshop back to life,” he said.

The Louvre itself owns five of the artist’s paintings, more than anybody else, including the Mona Lisa which is seen by 30,000 people every day.

“This unprecedented retrospective of da Vinci’s painting career will illustrate how he placed utmost importance on painting,” the museum said.

“The exhibition will paint the portrait of a man and an artist of extraordinary freedom,” it said.

In addition to the Mona Lisa -- which will remain at her usual spot in the Louvre -- four paintings are to form the centre of the show: The Virgin of the Rocks, La Belle Ferronniere, Saint John the Baptist, and Saint Anne.

“The objective is to place them alongside a wide array of drawings as well as a small but significant series of paintings and sculptures from the master’s circle,” the Louvre said.

The exhibition runs until February.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 12:46 IST

tags
top news
Sweets box, CCTV footage help cops trace Kamlesh Tiwari murder conspirators
Sweets box, CCTV footage help cops trace Kamlesh Tiwari murder conspirators
India plans ‘blueprint’ to woo firms fleeing China
India plans ‘blueprint’ to woo firms fleeing China
8 killed after landslide hits 3 vehicles in Uttarakhand
8 killed after landslide hits 3 vehicles in Uttarakhand
How trust in Modi, weak Oppn narrative aids ruling alliance in Maharashtra
How trust in Modi, weak Oppn narrative aids ruling alliance in Maharashtra
WATCH: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to seal 200 with a six
WATCH: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to seal 200 with a six
‘Social benefit not same as private gain’, says Abhijit Banerjee
‘Social benefit not same as private gain’, says Abhijit Banerjee
Boeing wants it to fly, but travelers fear the 737 MAX
Boeing wants it to fly, but travelers fear the 737 MAX
‘Gandhi ji 2.0 is what we need’: Shah Rukh Khan at PM Modi’s event
‘Gandhi ji 2.0 is what we need’: Shah Rukh Khan at PM Modi’s event
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News