Music, dance and arts: Youth Festival to celebrate the freedom to love

An exciting lineup of artistes performing dance, music and special acts with a message of love and harmony will bring the city’s evenings alive at the Youth Festival , which started on Thursday.

Organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad and the Department of Art, Culture and Languages, Delhi Government, the 7th edition of the Youth Festival will be a 6-day extravaganza of music, dance and arts featuring a wide variety of talents from across genres at Central Park here. With the theme ‘Let Love Live’, this year’s festival is a “celebration of the freedom to love”.

While taking the example of the recent murder of Ankit Saxena, who was allegedly killed by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship, deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said that “hate must be countered by love and we must celebrate the freedom to love”.

“The unfortunate killing of a young man by the family of his lover has shaken the conscience of the people of Delhi. This is not the culture and ethos of our city or our country. Hate of this nature can and must be countered by love and we must celebrate the freedom to love.

“The festival will host performances that drive home this message among the youngsters of Delhi. We dedicate this edition of the Youth Festival to love and harmony,” he said.

Featuring both renowned and upcoming artistes, the festival will put the limelight on young performers. Salaam Baalak Trust, Khirkee 17, Tanva Creative Dance Ensemble, Sursagar Society of Delhi Gharana, Sifar, and Bal Ashram will be some of the performing groups at the festival. The Youth Festival will conclude on February 27.

