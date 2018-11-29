This is how you can attend an Indian wedding without knowing the bride or groom

Indian weddings truly are unique with the various types of customs and traditions which are fascinating not only to us, but especially for those who aren’t from our country. The fact that each community has their own set of traditions makes attending an Indian wedding even more intriguing. Food, drinks, song, dance and intermingling with family and friends are intertwined into all functions, which is what makes them so much fun.

Keeping this interest in mind, in 2016 an Australian startup called JoinMyWedding.com was started to give foreigners the chance to attend Indian weddings, all for a fee. Currently there are 13 weddings which have been listed on the website which are taking place in India.

The website was co-founded by entrepreneur Orsi Parkanyi along with Mumbai-based brand and marketing consultant Pallavi Savant and Hungary-based strategy consultant Márti Matécsa.

The site also offers bookings for weddings outside India.

“One of my friends had shared how she had attended a traditional Indian wedding in India, and that it was the most amazing experience of her life. So I started thinking, what if there was a way for people to join authentic Indian weddings around the world,” says Orsi, explaining how the idea of the website came about.

“We have had over 120 people been through the JoinMyWedding experience to date and we are looking to multiply this during this wedding season,” she added.

The cost of a ticket is around $300 or approximately Rs 20,000 and is inclusive of food, stay and attending all the wedding related events. Indian couples list their weddings on the website and sell tickets, out of which 15% commission is retained by the website as a fee. The site also offers bookings for weddings outside India. In each case, the wedding couple designates a family member who explains the details of each event as they take place.

It is an amazing way for expats to meet locals, dress in traditional Indian clothes, enjoy the music and festivities and experience India in a new and memorable way.

Emma and Anita, travelers from Denmark spoke about how they got to attend a wedding thanks to joinmywedding.com.

“During my exchange programme, one of my friends attended an Indian wedding. He showed me pictures, videos and told me about the party which sounded as an extraordinary experience that he will certainly never forget. From that day I started wishing that even I could attend an Indian wedding. We also wanted to prove that two 20-year- old girls can travel safely around India, and to show our friend and family how open minded Indians really are. Therefore, I simply just Googled ‘Attend Indian wedding’ and found the website,” they said.

After payment has been confirmed, the expat gets a detailed wedding profile along with who they shall need to contact before the event.

The expats are connected with the wedding couple before the event, due to which they can ask them any queries which they might have, and vice versa, so that both parties are comfortable with the arrangement. After payment has been confirmed, the expat gets a detailed wedding profile along with who they shall need to contact before the event.

The website also addresses concerns as to what should be done if the trip gets cancelled or they cannot attend the marriage due to any reason. A full cancellation is accepted until 30 days of the event, if it is within 30 days then 50% of the payment is charged to the buyer.

So in case you’re visiting India and have always wanted to attend a traditional wedding, visit this website, and you don’t have to be dependent on anyone to invite you!

