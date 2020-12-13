e-paper
Home / Art and Culture / UK homeowner delays sale of home after Banksy mural appears

UK homeowner delays sale of home after Banksy mural appears

Banksy’s latest mural has delayed a homeowner’s plans to sell in England after it recently appeared on the house’s exterior wall.

art-and-culture Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 12:48 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
London
The elusive British street artist's piece — titled "Aachoo!!" — depicts an elderly woman sneezing, sending her dentures flying out of her mouth.
The elusive British street artist’s piece — titled “Aachoo!!” — depicts an elderly woman sneezing, sending her dentures flying out of her mouth.(Instagram )
         

Banksy’s latest mural has delayed a homeowner’s plans to sell in England after it recently appeared on the house’s exterior wall.

The elusive British street artist’s piece — titled “Aachoo!!” — depicts an elderly woman sneezing, sending her dentures flying out of her mouth. It’s painted on the side of the house on a steep street in the southwestern city of Bristol. The resulting effect is that her sneeze appears to be knocking down buildings.

The creation was discovered on the wall of the semidetached house on Thursday. British media reported that the owners, who had previously put a “sold” sign outside, were pulling out of the sale, because Banksy’s art could send the property’s value soaring.

However, Nick Makin told the BBC on Saturday that it wasn’t true his mother, Aileen Makin, had taken the house off the market.

“It does increase the value, and you have to take a moment to think about it, but it’s not changing anything in terms of the house sale for us,” Makin said.

He said the sale has been put on hold for 48 hours and the family was trying to ensure the artwork would be protected.

Banksy has posted the piece on his website and Instagram page and his publicist confirmed he created the artwork. He began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol and has become one of the world’s best-known artists. Some of his art sells in the millions.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

