BJP’s new Maharashtra list delivers a surprise, drops four heavyweights

The BJP released its fourth list of 7 candidates on Friday morning, the last day for filing of nominations.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:07 IST
Ketaki Ghoge
Ketaki Ghoge
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The BJP has fielded former NCP leader and son-in-law of a senior party leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Rahul Narvekar from Colaba replacing Purohit.
The BJP has fielded former NCP leader and son-in-law of a senior party leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Rahul Narvekar from Colaba replacing Purohit.(HT FILE Photo)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied tickets to its higher education minister Vinod Tawde, former minister Prakash Mehta and party whip in the legislative assembly Rajkumar Purohit. The party’s six-term MLA and former revenue minister Eknath Khadse has also been denied ticket and his daughter Rohini Khadse has been named from the Muktainagar constituency.



Tawde has been replaced by general secretary of Mumbai BJP unit, Sunil Rane from Borivili constituency and Mehta’s Ghatkopar East constituency has gone to party corporator and developer Parag Shah.

Rane like Tawde hails from Konkan and is a Maratha leader. He is the son of former BJP minister Datta Rane.

Shah, who contested 2017 civic polls had grabbed headlines for being one of the richest candidates in the state. He had then declared assets worth over Rs 650 crore.

 



The party’s decision to drop some of its top state leaders and old timers seems to be a signal from the BJP’s top leadership that they are being under scrutiny and their work is being reviewed.

Tawde, former leader of opposition in the council was seen as one of the BJP’s state front line leaders. He has, however, been steadily sidelined by the party and lost his school education portfolio to party colleague Ashish Shelar in a recent cabinet reshuffle. Earlier, he had lost another of his portfolio, medical education to water resources minister Girish Mahajan, seen to be close to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

It is not clear why Tawde has been dropped from the cabinet but there has been speculation of his initial rivalry with Fadnavis. It is also said that there have been complaints about his tenure as the education minister in Maharashtra.

Mehta had been dropped from the cabinet this year following serious allegations of graft against him in a slum rehabilitation project.

While the party was looking for a fresh face in Colaba. Purohit had also landed in soup over a sting operation in 2015, in which he was heard commenting about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah’s style of functioning.

The party is yet to finalise candidate from Kamti and as such it is not clear whether sitting MLA and minister Chandrakant Bawankule will get to contest or be replaced.

The BJP has also not announced candidate from Kankavli. Former Congress legislator and son of senior politician Narayan Rane, Nitesh Rane had joined the BJP on Thursday.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 10:59 IST

