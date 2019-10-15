PM Modi in Haryana Highlights: Haryana made ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ mission a success’, says Modi in Charkhi Dadri

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:33 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing an election rally in support of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri. He is campaigning for the party’s Dadri candidate Babita Phogat.

He will later address another poll rally in Kurukshetra.

This is PM Modi’s second rally in the poll-bound Haryana in two consecutive days.

Follow highlights here:

- I don’t come to Haryana for election rallies, I don’t campaign for BJP in Haryana, I don’t ask for votes in Haryana. Haryana itself calls me. I can’t stop myself from coming here. You have given me so much love.

--We will have two types of Diwali this time. A ‘diya’ (earthen lamp) Diwali, and a ‘kamal’ (lotus) Diwali. We should dedicate this Diwali to our daughters and celebrate their achievements. This Diwali should be in name of our daughters, says Modi in Charkhi Dadri.

- Your votes keeping in mind development and nation’s interest defeated the politics of divisiveness. We can see today the result of Haryana’s 100% support for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections this time

- Recently China’s President and I met for an informal meeting. He told me that he saw ‘Dangal’ movie which showcased excellent performance of daughters of India. I felt really proud of Haryana hearing the Chinese president say that.

- “Had the villages of Haryana not stepped forward then ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ would not have been so widespread, effective and fruitful. Every person in Haryana says ‘Mhari chhoriyaan chhoron se kam hain ke?’

- 19 lakh ex-soldiers have so far benefited under One Rank One Pension scheme.

-Article 370 has been abrogated in accordance with the will of the people. The whole country is standing with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. But some Congress leaders have been spreading rumours about this decision in and outside the country. Congress has been targeting move to abrogate Article 370 .. I don’t mind them abusing me but do not back stab India.

- Manohar Lal Khattar and his team are responsible for the changes that have occurred in Haryana. The tradition of ‘my candidate’ has ended here and given way to ‘merit-wala candidate’.

- Haryana has been the centre of Congress’ corruption for years. I had said that I will bring the corrupt to the jail and that process has started. They had dared me to do so and I have done it. Now that their (Congress) leaders are in Tihar jail, they are crying.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 13:09 IST