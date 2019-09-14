Haryana Assembly Polls: Krishan Kumar, Shahbad MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:27 IST

Krishan Kumar became a councillor in 1990. He was associated with the BJP for two decades and was a member of the state Scheduled Caste cell. He became BJP district president 10 years ago.

Educational qualification: Post-graduate

Assets declared in 2014: Rs 22.62 lakh

Moveable: Rs 2.62 lakh

Immovable: Rs 20 lakh

Constituency primer

Situated on the banks of the Markanda river, Shahbad was a general seat before becoming a reserved constituency in 2009 and was always won by Jats, Punjabis or Brahmins. The seat was bagged by the Congress in 2005 and 2009, though Krishan won primarily because of the Narendra Modi wave in 2014 that too by a slender margin of 562 votes. Another factor which worked to his advantage was that former Congress MLA Khairati Lal joined the INLD but was not given the ticket in 2014.

Electoral history

2014: Krishan Kumar of BJP defeated Ram Karan of INLD by 562 votes.

2009: Anil Dhantori of Congress defeated Jitender Kumar of INLD by 3,741 votes.

2005: Khairati Lal of Congress defeated Onkar Singh of INLD by 1,912 votes.

How he performed

Krishan Kumar’s political posters that dot the constituency list out developmental works carried out. They also mention the amount spent. The projects include the Dayal Nagar underbridge, the Mohanpur-Kalsana bridge, a hockey stadium, two industrial training institutes, four-laning of the Ladwa and Barara roads, a new judicial complex and civil hospital upgrade to 100 beds. He, however, faces anger from farmers of the Babain area after the BJP scrapped the Dadupur-Nalvi irrigation project.

MLA Quote

It’s encouraging to find that the constituency got a co-educational college, two industrial training institutes and an underpass among the long-pending demands of the people of Shahbad.

By the way

He is passionate about yoga

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 22:27 IST