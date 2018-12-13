Keep calm: Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot tell supporters ahead of decision on Rajasthan CM

Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have asked their supporters to be calm as the party decides on who will be the next chief minister of Rajasthan following its win in assembly elections two days ago.

“It is our responsibility to uphold the dignity of the party. This is our responsibility,” Sachin Pilot tweeted after reports that some of his supporters, upset over some media reports that Ashok Gehlot could get the Rajasthan’s top job, had blocked a road.

“I appeal to all party workers to keep calm and maintain discipline. I have full faith in the party’s leadership. We will welcome whatever decision is taken by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi,” he tweeted.

He also urged the media to not spread rumours.

He was soon joined by Ashok Gehlot. “I appeal to workers to maintain calm, they have worked very hard, whatever decisions will be taken will be binding on all. Rahul ji is talking to and consulting all leaders,” Gehlot said, according to news agency ANI.



“The decision will be taken soon, there is nothing to worry,” the veteran Congress leader said, underlining that it had taken time to name the chief minister because Rahul Gandhi had to decide chief ministers for three states. “Just wait,” he said.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been closeted at meetings for a larger part of the day to decide on chief ministers for Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where the Congress dislodged the ruling BJP governments.

In between, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined Rahul Gandhi for discussions at his Tughlaq Lane house.

Sachin Pilot, 41, was tasked to revive the Congress in Rajasthan after Vasundhara Raje’s stunning victory in 2013 state elections. The BJP had netted 163 seats against the Congress’s 21. His supporters say that it was unfair to deny him the chief minister’s chair after he delivered on his mandate.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 18:46 IST