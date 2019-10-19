‘What was the compulsion?’ PM questions Congress over 1964 move on Article 370

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:09 IST

Keeping up his attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused its leaders of failing to scrap Article 370 despite having promised it in Parliament in 1964. He was addressing a rally in Rewari on the last day of campaigning for October 21 assembly elections.

“During a debate in Parliament in 1964, the country’s distinguished leader got upset… there was division in the Congress. There was a demand that Article 370 be nullified and there be a debate on this issue in Parliament.

“At that time, Congress leaders, with folded hands, had said that their demand would be met and Article 370 would be nullified in one year. But the matter was again put on the back burner,” said Modi while addressing his second rally of the day, first being in Sirsa district. “What was the compulsion and what game was being played,” he asked.

The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party, in August this year, scrapped Article 370 by which Jammu and Kashmir and its residents enjoyed a special status.

PM Modi, at Rewari rally, also attacked the opposition party, claiming that it did not build any memorial for jawans and policemen who sacrificed their lives for the nation for 70 years. Only the BJP government built such memorials for them.

The prime minister said that under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, which was implemented by the BJP government, a sum of Rs 900 crore was given to around two lakh ex-soldiers in Haryana alone, he added.

The Prime Minister spoke about the steps government has taken to help the security forces. “After coming to power, we started mission to strengthen our forces. “Today, advanced submarines to advanced fighter aircraft like Rafale, they are part of our forces. Earlier government was going to seal Tejas aircraft in a box, today same aircraft is ready to serve Air Force and Navy,” the PM said.

Taking about the security situation in the country, PM Modi said, “earlier there used to be bomb blasts in the country, did they stop or not? Now, terrorist are killed inside their homes. Those who nurture terrorism are crying in front of the world.”

Earlier, speaking at Sirsa, the PM attacked Pakistan for trying to smuggle drugs into India to target the youth. After failing to push terrorists and arms into India, Pakistan is resorting to drug smuggling with an aim to destroying our youth, the Prime Minister said.

“The youth of Haryana must fight drug menace. It destroys not only individuals but also their families and the larger society. Our neighbours first tried to push terrorists and weapons into India. Now they have resorted to pushing in drugs to destroy our youth. We must fight drug menace as we fight terrorism,” the Prime Minister said at his Ellenabad rally.

Haryana, along with Maharashtra will vote on October 21 to elect new members to the state assemblies. Votes will be counted on Octobert 24. Also voting in by-polls on October 21 will be 64 Assembly seats and a single Lok Sabha constituency.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 16:35 IST