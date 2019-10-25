e-paper
Friday, Oct 25, 2019

After a hung assembly in Haryana, Dushyant Chautala says ‘still have key to a stable government’

Before addressing the press, he met his father Ajay Chautala in Tihar jail. The meeting was to decide on his party’s future course of action.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:27 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jannayak Janata Party chief Dushyant Chautala
Jannayak Janata Party chief Dushyant Chautala(PTI photo)
         

Jananayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala, while addressing a press conference on Friday at his Janpath residence, said that JJP still has a key to a stable government and will be supporting those who can provide jobs for youth.

“We haven’t spoken to any party as of yet. Our party’s main agenda is jobs for youth. We will support those who will provide jobs,” Dushyant Chautala told reporters.

By winning 10 seats in the 90-member assembly, Chautala emerged as a key player in Haryana politics. Before addressing the press on Friday, he met his father Ajay Chautala in Tihar jail. The meeting was to decide on his party’s future course of action, and when asked if they had come to one, Chautala said, “No, we haven’t formed a decision yet on who to support.”

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 16:08 IST

