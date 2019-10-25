Manohar Khattar airdashes to Delhi to seal Haryana pact: 10 Points

assembly-elections

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flew down to Delhi to meet BJP boss Amit Shah and top party leaders on Friday to seal the contours of his political alliance in the state before staking claim in state capital Chandigarh. In the blueprint that is being finalised, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party intends to get the support of seven lawmakers to cross the majority mark - five Independent MLAs, Haryana Lokhit Party Gopal Kanda and Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Chautala - rather than rely on Jannayak Janta Party’s Dushyant Chautala who was aspiring to be Haryana’s kingmaker.

1. The BJP has secured 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, down from 47 in 2014. The Congress, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, came in second with 31 seats, up from the 15 seats it held in the previous assembly.

2. The Congress, which yesterday believed that it may be within striking distance of power, had also issued an appeal to all non-BJP parties to unite to form the next government. But as the final numbers came in, it was a good 15 seats short of the majority mark.

3. At once, Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party, a splinter of the Om Prakash Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), appeared to emerge as the kingmaker by securing 10 assembly seats. It seemed that the JJP’s support was very crucial for the BJP and the Congress to secure a majority in the assembly.

4. Dushyant Chautala kept both parties guessing about his support and responded to feelers from the two parties with the message that he would go with the party that offers him the chief minister’s post.

5. The BJP moved swiftly to preempt any muscle flexing by JJP or it going with the Congress. It had already had opened a line of communication with the Independent MLAs and leaders of other smaller parties such as Gopal Kanda and Abhay Chautala to reach the magic figure of 46.

6. By early Friday morning, a senior BJP leader confirmed that the party had secured the support of at least five independent MLAs, who in the BJP till recently but rebelled after they were denied party tickets to contest the election. The support of the seven lawmakers ends the BJP’s dependence on the aspiring kingmaker, Dushyant Chautala.

7.A senior BJP leader told HT that the party hadn’t and would not shut its doors on the JJP and he could well join the government “if he wants to”. “But that will be on conditions set by the BJP, not Dushyant Chautala,” the leader said.

8.“He (Dushyant) thought he had the key to the next government. We have taken it away by getting the support of the Independent MLAs,” said a BJP leader.

9.Dushyant Chautala hasn’t made a commitment yet. He is meeting his lawmakers at 11 am and is expected to make a public announcement about his stand by 4 pm when he will address a Press conference.

10.The Congress appears to have reconciled to the BJP getting its way through. Congress leader Depender Hooda lashed out at the Independent lawmakers supporting a Khattar-led BJP government, accusing them of selling the trust of people who voted for them. They are digging their own political grave… People of Haryana will never forgive those who do so. People will thrash them with shoes,” Hooda said.

