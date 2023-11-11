11:11 portal open now: Here's how to manifest your ideal life according to your zodiac's element

11:11 portal is open now! Get to work and start manifesting your ideal life- the people, the environment, the happiness-everything you want.

It is a rare and powerful energy portal that if used correctly can completely alter your life and change the face of your realities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Today is most definitely the luckiest day of the year. While 11:11 in general carries an auspicious meaning with itself, today, it is extra special as adding up today's date, 11/11/2023, 1+1+1+1+2+0+2+3=11, meaning a triple 11 day.

It is a rare and powerful energy portal that if used correctly can completely alter your life and change the face of your realities.

Inculcating your element into your manifestation can make it a bit more unique, a bit more you. Here are some manifestation techniques to successfully manifest your ideal life according to your zodiac sign's element:

FIRE SIGNS (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)

First, ignite red or orange candles to ignite your passion and drive in your intentions. It is advised to use visualization techniques with fire imagery to fuel your desires. Additionally, practice something you like while or post-manifesting, it could be dancing, singing or any other positive action in order to embrace your fiery energy.

EARTH SIGNS (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While settling into your comfortable place, make sure you surround yourself with plants or flowers in order to ground yourself and channel your stability.

While you can use any manifestation techniques, for earth signs, it's advised to write your manifestations on paper and bury them in the earth for support. It's essentially, putting them in your roots as a reminder. Post the ritual, you can incorporate nature walks or gardening to connect with the earth's energy and find the strength to make your dreams a reality.

WATER SIGNS (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)

We know, this one requires work, but bathing before performing the ritual is advised for you water signs. It will soothe you and wash away any emotional barriers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keep water near you while manifesting. It can be in any shape or form as it will keep you connected with your emotions and intuition.

AIR SIGNS (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)

Use incense or smudging in order to cleanse your space and open your channels of communication before you perform the manifestation rituals. Before beginning the rituals, practice deep breathing exercises to strengthen your mental focus.

While you can use any method of manifestation, air signs are advised to use the visualizing method for better results.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!