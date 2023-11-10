11:11 portal opens tomorrow: Here's how to successfully manifest on this special day

A dream is a wish your heart makes!

What you visualize and channel towards in the next few days will be setting the tone of your life for the rest of the year, so make sure you do a good job and make yourself proud.

Tomorrow is THE BEST day to dream and manifest your ideal life. This Saturday, November 11, 2023, aka 11/11. is your chance to connect with yourself and shift your life towards the direction you want. What you visualize and channel towards in the next few days will be setting the tone of your life for the rest of the year, so make sure you do a good job and make yourself proud.

11:11- Numerology is the key

In numerology, 1111 signifies a life-altering transformation. Certain numbers in the numerological world are believed to be the key to manifestation and number 1 represents the beginning of all creation. It is considered a ‘Master Number,’ that promotes personal growth, spiritual enlightenment and abundance.

11:11- Tick-Tock Manifest o'clock

From 11-11 to 11-30, two weeks of time is yours to align your vision with your reality. However, if you want the most beneficial results, perform the manifestation ritual on 11/11/2023 at 11:11. It's the perfect day, to clear your wishes and ask the universe for anything and everything. Once the heart is sorted, it is time to put your mind to work with the following manifestation rituals.

11:11- The Scripting Method

The scripting method allows you to use the law of attraction to rechannelise your subconscious mind with your dreams. All you need is a pen, a journal and your imagination.

The first step is to start with a quick meditation to cleanse your aura and centre your vibration. The second step is to set the mood, with incense, candles, crystals and music.

Now, open your journal and start writing your manifestation in the present tense-"I am…" or “I have…” in order to reinforce them into actuality. When you believe your desired world is already the truth it aligns with your vibrations and forces them into a reality.

11:11- The Whisper Method

Whisper it to the Universe! Throughout the day whisper your dreams into the world to make them start taking shape.

First, close your eyes and relax into a calm headspace. Next, visualize yourself in environments you want to manifest, a new home, a new car, a job and more. Take your time to imagine every nook and corner of the dream and take in all the details.

Now, when you're ready whisper the instructions-thrice, to yourself and most importantly, believe it's the truth. Anytime you need a little push in life, repeat the method whenever you want.

11:11- The Mirror Method

Look at you now look at me! Mirrors reflect and amplify it numerous times, through your words, body language and thoughts.

To start the session, sit in a comfortable spot in front of the mirror and settle into eye contact with yourself. State your name and traits that you love about yourself.

Next, and the most important step, release your guilt, regrets and burdens, and forgive yourself and others all for yourself and not anyone else.

Finally, vocalize your hopes and wishes with present-tense affirmations. Additionally advised is to involve this routine in your self-care and let your inner self grow and glow.

