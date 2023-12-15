Angel Calendar: Weekly Oracle Guidance from December 15-21 for your zodiac sign

Aries:

Take time to care for yourself and those dear to you. Your practical advice can make things better. Finding balance in life is crucial for happiness. Keep your sense of humour alive; it helps tackle challenges at work and home. Collaborating with others will bring great rewards.

Lucky colours: Pink

Taurus:

Focus on the bigger goals and let others handle the smaller details. Your extensive experience will lead you to success. You've made smart investments in relationships and money matters. Patience will bring happiness and wealth. Be cautious with contracts you enter into. Your is royal blue.

Lucky colour: Royal Blue

Gemini:

Now is the time to refine your plans. Trust your instincts and be cautious of insincere friends. Hard work will soon be acknowledged and appreciated. In the meantime, prayers, meditation, or visits to sacred places might bring blessings.

Lucky colour: White

Cancer:

It's time to free yourself from the past. Forgiveness and growth are key. You're entering a spiritual phase where meditation and manifesting your desires will be beneficial. This will pave the way for a future free from financial and karmic burdens.

Lucky colour : Olive green

Leo:

Consider making significant life decisions. Seeking therapy could be beneficial for your mind, body, and spirit. Your actions will yield results, so choose wisely. Reflect on your progress and set new plans in motion. Your genuine concern for others will be appreciated and will lead to success.

Lucky colour.: Orange

Virgo:

Let go of the past; healing is on the way. Expect someone to enter your life soon, offering unconditional love and healing. This relationship might deepen and evolve.

Lucky colours : Rust and brown

Libra:

Your ambitious plans for the future are set to bring rewarding outcomes. Expect good news soon. Passion, opportunity, and inspiration will keep your spirits high. This is your chance to do something amazing. An excellent opportunity for further education might present itself.

Lucky colour: Golden yellow

Scorpio:

An exciting new challenge awaits, keeping you engaged this week. Ensure to carefully review contracts and other important documents. Embrace joy and spend time with loved ones. Future travel or changes in location might be on the horizon.

Lucky colours: Grey and off-white

Sagittarius: Your soul is seeking meaning in life; consider a different approach. Surround yourself with wise individuals. New or rekindled friendships will bring joy. Expect an emotionally enriching experience that will bring deep and lasting spiritual insights.

Lucky colours : Sea blue and coral green

Capricorn: You don't have to face current challenges alone; help is nearby. Avoid letting negative thoughts guide your actions. Take action for causes close to your heart. Romantic relationships will bring happiness.

Lucky colour: Deep purple

Aquarius: Your success will inspire others, earning you acknowledgement and rewards for your hard work. Avoid taking shortcuts or risky paths; review all details before proceeding. Your love for family and home will be a source of happiness. Trustworthy psychic insights will help you clear obstacles.

Lucky colour: Silver grey and neon green.

Pisces: Focus on the bigger picture; let others handle the smaller details. Your experience will pave the way for success. Avoid getting caught up in drama; let those close to you deal with their own issues. Your strength lies in your ability to forgive. Stay fearless and confident.

Lucky colour: Peach