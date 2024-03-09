 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts favourable time to invest - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts favourable time to invest in gold

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 09, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for March 9, 2024, to know your astrological predictions.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for stunning moments today

Keep the love life intact and settle all professional challenges with confidence. Financial success promises better & safer investments. Health is also good.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024: Financial success promises better & safer investments.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024: Financial success promises better & safer investments.

Troubleshoot all issues in the love affair and be a good listener. Despite the challenges, you will outshine others in the workplace. Prosperity is visible in the lifestyle. You are also free from major health issues.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be committed to the love life. Your partner will accept you and will also shower affection. Today is good to make a call on marriage. Some female natives will get proposals today. Long-distance relationships may have compatibility issues today. Avoid interference from an outsider that may be disastrous to the relationship. Married Aquarius females need to be more accommodating and this will settle issues with the family members of the spouse.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to take up challenging assignments. Do not say no to additional responsibilities and instead consider them as opportunities to prove your mettle. Businessmen will receive foreign funds to help further business expansion. Job seekers may get a positive response at an interview. IT, healthcare, automobile, mechanical, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. Bankers and accountants need to be careful about calculations today. Students should pay more attention to their studies.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You may be happy to know that there will be a good inflow of wealth from different sources. Some people will find this a good time to invest in the stock market. You may also consider the day to purchase property, gold, or even an automobile. You may repay a bank loan and even clear all pending dues today. Those who are traveling must be careful while making online payments.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Ensure that your diet is perfect and it is free from fat and sugar. While you need to drink plenty of water, it is also important to keep stress out of your life. You may start the day with exercise or yoga. Capture your emotions through meditation. Spend more time with people with a positive attitude. Some children will complain about dental issues which will need medical attention.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Saturday, March 09, 2024
