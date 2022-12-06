Aquarius Horoscope Today, December 6, 2022: You’ll meet your goals

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

For a long time now, you and your family have been planning a vacation. However, due to excessive work, it was not possible to get any leaves from work. Today there is a high chance that your boss will approve your annual leave. It will surely be a pleasant day for you and your family. Daily Astrological Prediction says, make sure that you pick a memorable travel destination. However, it is advisable to be careful with your expenses for a secure future. Buying a house or any major investment must be delayed until next month. If you are single and planning to get into a serious relationship, then today is the most appropriate day to express your feelings to your special one. You will not be disappointed with the response.

Aquarius Finance Today

Today is not the ideal day to invest in properties or to make any major financial investments. You will be able to repay a loan to a friend or relative today. As an entrepreneur, you will make decent profits in your business today.

Aquarius Family Today

You will have an energetic and happy vibe in your family today. A long-awaited family vacation is about to become a reality. Make sure to book your tickets ahead of time.

Aquarius Career Today

You will be able to meet some long-term goals at work today which will impress your boss. You are likely to be rewarded for your work today. If you are aspiring for a government job, you can expect positive results from your performance. Business owners will come up with many creative and profitable ideas today and it is a great time to expand your market.

Aquarius Health Today

It is the perfect day to put on your running shoes today and venture out early in the morning. If you are a sportsperson, this is a lucky day since your physical and mental strength will bring you success. Make sure to stick to a protein-rich diet today.

Aquarius Love Life Today

There will be an increased level of understanding between you and your partner. You have serious relationship plans and today the day has finally arrived when you can express your feelings. Make sure you smell nice.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

