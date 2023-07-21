Believe in angel numbers? Here's a beginner's guide to what they (could) mean

Commonly called an angel number, a repeating numeric sequence is often considered a sign of directionality and confirmation. You might find them on the clock or your latest grocery receipt. We usually take them as a positive sign. But what do these numbers mean and what are they trying to tell and teach us?

Ranging in sequences from 000 to 999, each of these has a different energy and meaning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read along to understand their history and basics and get started on your numerological journey.

What are angel numbers?

Angel numbers are repeating number sequences, often used as a guide for spiritual exploration. Ranging in sequences from 000 to 999, each of these has a different energy and meaning.

They are the “green lights” toward the path you are taking in any field of your life. Patterns have a huge significance in numerology and the more the repetition of a number the better it is for you.

So, if you see an angel number three times in a row, it could give you the push to brave your fears and get going in life.

Here are some: 000, 111, 222, 333, 444, 555, 666, 777, 888, 999

What is numerology?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Numerology is an ancient rarefied science, dealing with numbers and letters, along with the energy, intention and vibration connected to them.

Here, numbers and letters have mystical meanings. Astrological signs derive from the numbers related to your birthdate and time. While enneagrams assign personality types depending on which number from one to nine, you are.

Don't forget, before letters, there were always numbers!

How do I find my angel number?

No test or quiz can answer what your specific angel number is, since they are unique for everyone. Any number you see in sequence might as well be your angel number.

Moreover, any symbols or objects you find yourself identifying with, like a flower, or an animal can also be your sign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Start focusing on the repeating numbers in your life. Paying attention to them can open up your intuition.

Why do you keep seeing angel numbers?

From clocks, receipts, bills, cards, angel numbers can be found everywhere. Since angel numbers are seen everywhere, think of them as the universe spiritually guiding and assuring you, that you are on the right path.

These numbers do not only pertain to angels but could also be a loved one guiding you in spirit.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on research and personal observations. Reader discretion is advised.)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON