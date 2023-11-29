Career Horoscope Today for Nov 29, 2023: The Day predicts new job opportunities

Aries: Today, you might exert extra effort to impress your seniors at work. If everything goes well, your seniors may facilitate yowith notable perks which might propel your career to new heights. Your office HR might hire a new individual for your team, and they might prove to be a fruitful asset. Those looking for a job should try out other career options if their current field is not in trend.

Taurus: Today, you will experience a bit of everything. You might feel stressed at work, but that’s okay because you tend to do well under pressure. You may go on a quick work trip, which could help your career. If you’re a student looking for an internship, you might get a call from one of the companies. Those serving their notice period and haven’t received any call from any new company yet must start following up over e-mails.

Gemini: Good luck will be on your side at work. If you have a job, you might unexpectedly switch to a field you like. Getting along better with your coworkers will help you concentrate on your job. Any issues you’ve had with your career might get sorted out today. Unemployed individuals should try commission-based positions for now, as these jobs can also help them stabilise their finances.

Cancer: You will find favourable situations to do well in your job today. Your coworkers will like your work, and your way of working will impress many people. You might even be trusted with an important project. Unemployed individuals will have a great day, too. You may receive a call or e-mail today, but it might not be in the desired field. Don’t rush to accept it. Be patient, think for a while and then decide.

Leo: There are chances that you might get to work late today! Thus, it’s better that you are already prepared to justify your reason. However, you could manage the work for the day with the help of your teammates; hence, it is better to sound them off in advance. On the other hand, those who are still looking for a job might get a referral through one of their ex-colleagues.

Virgo: Make sure you are dressed up formally today, as you might have to give a presentation without prior notice. It’s good if you look presentable and this might also impress the management. Your commendable oration skills might be a hot topic in the office today! People who want a job should consider starting their venture in the field they love most.

Libra: Today, one of your teammates might be absent, and you must perform their tasks by doing some overtime, too. However, these efforts shall not go to waste. One of your colleagues might reach out to the seniors the next day and tell them about your actions. Those who have just left their job should take a break for a while and plan out a tour before they start applying for new jobs.

Scorpio: Today, apart from your office life, you might also gain an opportunity for side income through one of your relatives. This shall prove to be a great add-on to your savings. The day could be a bit stressful as one of your talented teammates shall put up their resignation. Try asking them what persuaded them to take this step suddenly. Those who are looking for job opportunities must focus on networking.

Sagittarius: A few problems might arise at your workplace today, but you can solve them soon. Make sure you are not attracted towards any gossip in your office. It might land you in trouble. You shall spend some time with one of your colleagues as they might be disturbed and unable to focus on their tasks. The unemployed should start searching for some short-term earning options.

Capricorn: This day, your work might need some extra attention from you. You might have to sort out a situation beyond your skill set. Thus, for that, you shall have to educate yourself about a domain you haven’t been aware of until now. Don’t worry; this will not be futile as it may enhance your career options in the future. Those who haven’t got a job should start contacting their connections.

Aquarius: You will start your day on an active note. Ensure you have a checklist about what you will do during the day. This would help you work in an organised manner. Such a checklist might also motivate your colleagues to make one for themselves. If you are unemployed, you should register for industry events and seminars. There, you might meet some like-minded individuals.

Pisces: This is the right time to try registering for a course you have been looking for so long. It shall help you broaden your career options so that you can switch to that field whenever required. You might discuss this with some trustworthy colleagues, and their suggestions will benefit you. On the other hand, if you still need a job, you should try searching on social media.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

