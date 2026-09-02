Fall Equinox 2026: What astrologers say this seasonal shift can teach you about balance

The fall season arrives with a change you can see in the sky before you notice it in the weather.

Autumnal equinox 2026 (Unsplash)

The autumnal equinox takes place on September 22, 2026, marking the beginning of astronomical fall in the Northern Hemisphere. NASA says the equinox occurs when the Sun is directly above Earth’s equator, bringing nearly equal amounts of daylight and darkness around the world. After that, daylight hours begin to shorten in the Northern Hemisphere.

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For astrologers, however, the equinox carries a different kind of meaning. It marks the start of Libra season, a period traditionally associated with balance, relationships and the search for harmony.

What is the fall equinox?

The equinox is an astronomical event, not an astrological one.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the September equinox marks the point when the Sun appears to cross the celestial equator from north to south. It also notes that the word “equinox” comes from the idea of an “equal night,” although day and night are not exactly the same length everywhere on Earth.

The simplest way to think about it is as a turning point in the year. Summer begins to give way to fall, daylight gradually decreases, and the landscape starts to change.

Why does the equinox matter in astrology?

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{{^usCountry}} Astrology gives the seasonal shift a symbolic meaning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Astrology gives the seasonal shift a symbolic meaning. {{/usCountry}}

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US-based astrologer, Theresa Reed, told The Old Farmer’s Almanac that September is a month of major astrological movement, with several planetary changes arriving around the time fall begins.

Libra, which follows Virgo in the zodiac, is traditionally connected with balance and partnership. That makes the equinox an easy moment for reflection: Are you giving too much of yourself in one area of life? Are you making enough room for rest, relationships or your own needs?

These are astrological themes, not scientific predictions. You can treat them as prompts for reflection rather than rules about what will happen next.

How can you mark the fall equinox?

You do not need a complicated ritual.

You might take a walk and notice the first signs of autumn, spend a few quiet minutes thinking about what you want to carry into the new season or write down something you are ready to leave behind.

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The equinox also offers a chance to simply look up. NASA's September skywatching guide notes that fall begins on September 22, followed by the Harvest Full Moon on September 26, when Saturn will appear nearby in the evening sky.

Whether you follow astrology or simply enjoy seasonal traditions, the fall equinox offers a clear pause in the year.