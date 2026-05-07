Bada Mangal 2026: Spiritual significance, beliefs and why devotees observe it

According to Hindu astrology, Bada Mangal is one of the most important occasions dedicated to Lord Hanuman, especially in parts of North India. Observed on Tuesdays during the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, the day is associated with devotion, strength, protection, and service.

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Every year, devotees visit Hanuman temples, offer prayers, organise community meals, and seek blessings for courage, peace, and good health. In many cities, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Bada Mangal is observed with large gatherings and spiritual activities.

According to spiritual beliefs, the occasion is deeply connected with faith, discipline, and selfless devotion.

What is Bada Mangal?

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{{^usCountry}} Bada Mangal, also known as Budhwa Mangal in some regions, refers to the Tuesdays that fall during the month of Jyeshtha in the Hindu calendar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bada Mangal, also known as Budhwa Mangal in some regions, refers to the Tuesdays that fall during the month of Jyeshtha in the Hindu calendar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The day is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, who is worshipped as a symbol of strength, devotion, courage, and protection from negativity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, who is worshipped as a symbol of strength, devotion, courage, and protection from negativity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Devotees believe that praying to Hanuman on these Tuesdays brings mental strength, confidence, and spiritual peace. Why is Bada Mangal considered spiritually important? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Devotees believe that praying to Hanuman on these Tuesdays brings mental strength, confidence, and spiritual peace. Why is Bada Mangal considered spiritually important? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many devotees believe Bada Mangal is a powerful time for prayer and spiritual reflection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many devotees believe Bada Mangal is a powerful time for prayer and spiritual reflection. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lord Hanuman is often associated with fearlessness, discipline, loyalty, and unwavering faith. Because of this, devotees seek his blessings during difficult phases of life, especially when dealing with stress, fear, obstacles, or emotional struggles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lord Hanuman is often associated with fearlessness, discipline, loyalty, and unwavering faith. Because of this, devotees seek his blessings during difficult phases of life, especially when dealing with stress, fear, obstacles, or emotional struggles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to traditional beliefs, sincere prayers and devotion on Bada Mangal may help bring positivity and inner strength. How do devotees observe Bada Mangal? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to traditional beliefs, sincere prayers and devotion on Bada Mangal may help bring positivity and inner strength. How do devotees observe Bada Mangal? {{/usCountry}}

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People observe Bada Mangal in different ways depending on local traditions and personal beliefs.

Common practices include:

visiting Hanuman temples

reciting the Hanuman Chalisa

observing fasts on Tuesdays

offering sweets, flowers, and sindoor

organising bhandaras or food distribution

helping people in need

Many devotees also spend the day praying for protection, courage, and peace for their families.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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