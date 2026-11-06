Diwali 2026 falls on Sunday, November 8. If you are celebrating the festival in India or abroad, knowing the correct Lakshmi Puja muhurat can help you plan your celebrations. While families across the world observe Diwali on the same date, the auspicious puja timings vary according to local sunset times and astrological calculations.

Diwali 2026 Date and Timings in India, USA, UK, Dubai and Other Countries: Check Lakshmi Puja Muhurat. (Canva)

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Nirpeksh Kumbhat, CEO of the Academy of Vedic Vidya and Vedini, tells HT that Lakshmi Puja should take place during the overlap of Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Lagna, which traditionally represents stability and prosperity.

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Here are the city-wise Lakshmi Puja timings for Diwali 2026, shared by the Vedic astrology expert.

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Diwali 2026: Date, timings and amavasya tithi

Diwali falls on November 8, 2026, when Kartik Amavasya coincides with Pradosh Kaal in India.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the panchang details shared by Kumbhat, Amavasya Tithi begins at 11:27 AM IST on November 8 and ends at 12:31 PM IST on November 9. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the panchang details shared by Kumbhat, Amavasya Tithi begins at 11:27 AM IST on November 8 and ends at 12:31 PM IST on November 9. {{/usCountry}}

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Since the evening of November 8 brings the Amavasya Tithi and Pradosh Kaal together, it is considered the appropriate time for Lakshmi Puja in India.

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Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja timings in India and worldwide

If you live outside India, remember to follow your city's local muhurat rather than converting Indian times to your local time zone.

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Here are the auspicious Lakshmi Puja timings for November 8, 2026, as shared by Kumbhat.

Country City Lakshmi Puja Muhurat India New Delhi 5:54 PM–7:50 PM IST India Mumbai 6:28 PM–8:28 PM IST India Kolkata 5:20 PM–7:19 PM IST India Bengaluru 6:18 PM–8:20 PM IST UAE Dubai 5:58 PM–7:56 PM GST UAE Abu Dhabi 6:03 PM–8:00 PM GST UK London 4:35 PM–6:12 PM GMT USA New York 5:03 PM–6:51 PM EST USA Edison, New Jersey 5:05 PM–6:53 PM EST USA Washington, DC 5:19 PM–7:09 PM EST USA Chicago 4:54 PM–6:41 PM CST USA Houston 5:51 PM–7:46 PM CST USA Dallas 5:51 PM–7:45 PM CST USA San Francisco Bay Area 5:23 PM–7:14 PM PST USA Los Angeles 5:15 PM–7:07 PM PST Canada Toronto 5:16 PM–7:02 PM EST Singapore Singapore 7:20 PM–9:13 PM SGT Australia Sydney 8:05 PM–9:33 PM AEDT New Zealand Auckland 8:37 PM–10:02 PM NZDT Nepal Kathmandu 5:39 PM–7:35 PM NPT View All

Timings and muhurats are in local time and follow the Lahiri (Chitrapaksha) ayanamsa calculations shared by the expert. They may vary slightly depending on the location and panchang methodology.

Why is Vrishabha Lagna important for Lakshmi Puja?

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According to Kumbhat, the most auspicious period for Lakshmi Puja traditionally combines Pradosh Kaal with Sthir Lagna, or a fixed ascendant.

Vrishabha, also known as Taurus, is associated with stability and continuity. Since Venus rules this sign, Vedic astrology also connects it with comfort, beauty and material abundance.

This makes the period symbolically significant for welcoming Goddess Lakshmi and seeking prosperity and financial stability.

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How can you celebrate Diwali 2026 if you live abroad?

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If you live in the USA, UK or UAE, you can prepare your prayer space before the local muhurat begins. Nirpeksh Kumbhat advises families to perform Lakshmi Puja according to their city's timings rather than follow Indian Standard Time.

If you live in an apartment or shared accommodation, you can use a ghee diya at your prayer altar and LED lights elsewhere, depending on local fire safety rules.

What is the spiritual significance of Lakshmi Puja?

Diwali is traditionally associated with the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Lakshmi Puja also offers an opportunity to reflect on your relationship with money, gratitude and financial responsibility.

Nirpeksh Kumbhat draws a connection between the festival and the traditional practice of Chopda Pujan, in which business families worship new account books to mark the beginning of a new financial year. You can take inspiration from this practice by setting savings goals, reviewing expenses or making a personal financial resolution for the year ahead.

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