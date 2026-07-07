Kalashtami July 2026: Why it's known as a powerful event in Vedic astrology

Kalashtami, observed on July 7, 2026, is considered one of the most important days dedicated to Lord Kala Bhairava, a powerful form of Lord Shiva. In Vedic astrology and Hindu traditions, many devotees believe this day is a time to reflect on life, let go of old habits, and make space for positive change.

On Kalashtami, devotees honours Lord Kaal Bhairav. (Pinterest)

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Unlike festivals that focus on celebration, Kalashtami is often seen as a day for prayer, self-reflection, and spiritual growth.

Kalashtami 2026: Date and timings

According to the Hindu calendar, Kalashtami will be observed on July 7, 2026.

Ashtami Tithi begins: July 7, 2026, at 1:24 p.m. IST

Ashtami Tithi ends: July 8, 2026, at 12:21 p.m. IST

Also Read Kalashtami 2026: Why astrologers consider it a powerful day for releasing fear and negative energy

Why is Kalashtami considered so powerful?

According to Karmik Coach, who shared insights on Instagram, every lunar month reaches a stage where the focus moves from creating something new to letting go of what has already served its purpose. The coach says this is what makes Kalashtami spiritually meaningful.

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{{^usCountry}} The post explains that Kala Bhairava is not only known as a fierce form of Lord Shiva but is also regarded as the guardian of time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post explains that Kala Bhairava is not only known as a fierce form of Lord Shiva but is also regarded as the guardian of time. {{/usCountry}}

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Why is the day named Kalashtami?

The word "Kala" does not simply mean death. It also represents time, change, and the truth that nothing in life stays the same forever. This idea reminds people that change is a natural part of life, even when it feels difficult.

A reminder to break old patterns

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According to Karmik Coach, Kalashtami is a good time to look at the habits, thoughts, or situations that keep repeating in life.

The coach suggests that not every cycle is meant to continue. Sometimes, holding on to the past can stop a person from moving forward. Kalashtami encourages people to notice these repeating patterns and think about whether it is finally time to let them go.

Rather than fearing change, the day invites people to accept it with courage.

What does Kala Bhairava represent?

Many people associate Kala Bhairava with strength and protection. According to Karmik Coach, devotees do not worship Bhairava because he represents fear. Instead, they pray to him for the courage to face difficult truths, overcome fears, and leave behind things that have already fulfilled their purpose.

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For many devotees, this could mean letting go of anger, unhealthy relationships, self-doubt, or habits that no longer bring happiness.