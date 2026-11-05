Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals. Known as the Festival of Lights, it symbolises the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

When is Diwali 2026 in the USA? Know the date, Lakshmi Puja timings, rituals and things to avoid. (Pixabay)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If you are celebrating Diwali in the United States this year, mark Sunday, November 8, 2026, on your calendar. The festival falls on Kartik Amavasya, the new moon day of the Hindu lunar calendar. According to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja takes place during the evening Pradosh Kaal, but the auspicious timings vary depending on your US city.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Here is everything you need to know about Diwali 2026, including puja timings, traditional rituals and practices to follow.

Also Read Why do Vedic astrologers consider Dhanteras and Diwali the most auspicious days of Hindu traditions?

When is Diwali 2026 in the USA?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8, 2026, in the United States. According to Time and Date, the festival is also observed by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities, although traditions and religious meanings differ. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8, 2026, in the United States. According to Time and Date, the festival is also observed by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities, although traditions and religious meanings differ. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The celebration honours the spiritual victory of light over darkness. Many Hindu families worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity associated with wealth and prosperity, and Lord Ganesha, who represents wisdom and the removal of obstacles.

Also Read New Moon November 2026 in Scorpio: Astrologer explains why this lunation is about inner healing

Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja timings in the USA

According to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja should take place during Pradosh Kaal, the period after sunset. Here are the auspicious timings for selected US cities on November 8.

Washington, DC: 5:20 PM to 7:10 PM

San Jose, California: 5:23 PM to 7:14 PM

Diwali 2026 rituals you can follow

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You can prepare for the festival by cleaning your home and decorating your entrance with colourful rangoli designs. Many families light clay diyas and decorate their homes with electric lights.

During Lakshmi Puja, devotees traditionally worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. You can prepare flowers, sweets, incense, fruits and other traditional offerings for the ceremony.

After the puja, families often share festive meals, exchange gifts and spend time together.

Things to avoid during Diwali Lakshmi Puja

Traditional Diwali customs encourage cleanliness, devotion and mindful celebrations. If you follow these practices, keep a few things in mind:

Avoid starting Lakshmi Puja without checking your city's auspicious timing.

Avoid leaving diyas unattended, especially near curtains or other flammable objects.

Avoid arguments and harsh words during family celebrations.

Avoid wasting food and other festive offerings.

Avoid unsafe fireworks and follow local firework regulations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}