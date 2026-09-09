From Babylon to Carl Jung: Why did most conscious minds believe in astrology?

Astrology has long attracted people who wanted to understand the relationship between the sky and life on Earth. But that interest does not make astrology scientifically proven. There is still no scientific evidence that the position of planets and stars can determine your personality or predict what will happen to you.

Read why the most conscious minds took astrology seriously,

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However, raises a question that still surrounds astrology today: Why has it continued to attract serious attention?

What do the Babylonians say about astrology?

Astrology has roots in ancient Mesopotamia, where people carefully observed the sky and recorded celestial events.

Babylonian tablets preserve some of the evidence. The British Museum, for example, has a Late Babylonian tablet dating to about 500 BC that lists months alongside zodiac signs. The museum highlights that astrology was part of Babylonian learning, although it is no longer considered a science today.

For people in that world, observing the Moon, stars and planets was closely connected with interpreting events. History also shows why today's horoscope culture cannot be separated completely from much older traditions of watching the sky.

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Carl Jung is a modern example of a major thinker who engaged with astrology.

A 2018 paper in the Journal of Analytical Psychology describes astrology as a lifelong interest for Jung and examines its relationship with his work on the psyche, symbolism and synchronicity.

Jung's interest should not be presented as scientific proof of astrology. Rather, historical research suggests that he explored astrology as part of his wider interest in symbolism and the unconscious. His concept of synchronicity concerned meaningful coincidences rather than the conventional claim that planets directly cause events in a person's life.

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Also Read 4 Carl Jung sayings about life that may help you understand yourself and your emotions more deeply

What about Osho and astrology?

Osho also discussed astrology through a spiritual perspective.

His teachings addressed ideas such as destiny, awareness and the relationship between an individual and the larger universe. If you encounter his views in discussions about astrology, they are best presented as Osho's spiritual perspective, rather than as scientific conclusions.

That distinction matters because astrology can mean different things to different people. Someone may use a birth chart for spiritual reflection, while another person may look to astrology for future predictions.

Where do Vedic and Chinese astrology fit?

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Astrology has evolved in several cultural settings, including in Asian countries like India and China.

Vedic astrology is a traditional form connected to the Indian jyotisha tradition, which includes the observation and calculation of celestial cycles. Chinese astrology developed within a different cultural and calendrical system, including its familiar zodiac animals and longer time cycles.

The fact that these traditions have survived for centuries tells us about their cultural and historical importance. It does not establish that their predictions have been scientifically demonstrated.

Pythagoras also needs some caution. Ancient and later sources linked him with ideas about numbers, harmony and the cosmos, but historians have questioned some claims about his astronomical achievements.

Why does astrology still attract people?

The history of astrology does not prove that the stars control your life.

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It does show that humans have repeatedly looked toward the sky for patterns, explanations, and meaning, which may help explain why astrology remains popular today. You might read a horoscope for entertainment, explore a birth chart out of curiosity or approach planetary symbolism as part of a spiritual practice. And those personal experiences are different from scientific evidence.