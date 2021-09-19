Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Beware of not ever wearing these gems together

Each planet is determined by a specific gemstone and worn after carefully examining a person's horoscope. And if one wears a mix of gemstones they can face a lot of problems in life.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Wearing gemstones help in diminishing the inauspicious effect of the planets.

Don’t wear Pearl with Diamond, Panna (Emerald), Gomed (Hessonite), Lehsunia or Vaidurya, and Neelam

If a person is wearing a Pearl, then they should avoid combining it with Diamond, Panna, Gomed, Lehsunia or Vaidurya, and Neelam. According to astrology, a pearl is worn to lessen the inauspicious effect of the moon. And combining Pearl with Diamond, Panna, Gomed, Lehsunia or Vaidurya, and Neelam can lead to mental stress.

Don’t wear Panna (Emerald) with Pukharaaj (Topaz), Praval or Moonga (Red Coral), and Pearl

If a person is wearing Panna (Emerald), they should avoid combining it with Pukharaaj, Praval or Moonga, and Pearl. According to astrology, Panna is a gemstone for Mercury planet and wearing this stone diminishes the bad effect of Mercury planet. By wearing Panna along with Topaz, Moonga, and Pearl one can experience loss of wealth.

Don’t wear Lehsunia or Vaidurya with Maaniky (Ruby), Moonga, and Pukharaaj

If a person is wearing Lehsunia or Vaidurya stone, they should not combine it with Maaniky, Moonga, Pukharaaj, and Pearls. One can face a lot of problems in life if they combine the Lehsunia stone with Maaniky, Moonga, Pukharaaj and Pearl.

Don’t wear Neelam with Maaniky, Moonga, Pearl and Pukharaaj

The stone Neelam belongs to the planet Saturn. If a person is wearing Neelam then they should not combine it with Maaniky, Moonga, Pearl and Pukharaaj. Doing so can have the opposite effect.

 

(This information is based on religious beliefs, which has been presented keeping in mind the general public interest only.)

