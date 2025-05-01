3 most auspicious days to begin something new before May 8

As the first week of May begins, the cosmos invites you to align your fresh beginnings with its most favourable energies. From festivals to favourable planetary alignments, this week brings rare opportunities for setting intentions and starting anew. Read about the most auspicous day of the week from May 2-8, 2025.

Vedic astrologer Neeraj Dhankher highlights 3 auspicious days that stand out for beginning anything meaningful, marriage, home entry, buying property, or launching a new personal or professional chapter.

3 most auspicious days of the first week of May 2025:

Auspicious time of May 5:

May 5, brings a potent combination of three significant spiritual festivals: Sita Navami, Bagalamukhi Jayanti, and Masik Durgashtami.

This is a day to invoke divine strength, justice, and purity. Whether you’re looking for inner courage, protection in legal matters, or harmony in relationships, the spiritual vibrations today support new beginnings with the blessings of the divine feminine, says Neeraj Dhankher.

Additionally, a Vivah Muhurat is active from 8:29 PM to 5:36 AM (May 6), making it highly favourable for weddings or relationship commitments.

2. Auspicious time of May 7:

Wednesday, May 7, is perfect for Griha Pravesh (housewarming) ceremonies. An auspicious muhurta spans from 6:17 PM to 5:35 AM (May 8), making it an ideal time to shift into a new home or begin new household ventures.

Adding more momentum to the day is Mercury’s entry into Aries earlier that morning. Mercury in Aries sharpens decision-making and communication. It’s a fantastic day to start intellectual or entrepreneurial projects.

3. Auspicious time of May 8:

It’s also the day of a rare Venus Ecliptic Crossing at 2:40 PM, subtly influencing relationships, creative pursuits, and values.

According to Neeraj Dhankher, this day supports graceful transformation. Those seeking harmony in relationships or wanting to initiate artistic or devotional practices will find deep cosmic support.