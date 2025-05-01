Weekly Panchang May 02-8, 2025: Mercury Transit Aries, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week ushers in a powerful convergence of spiritual energy and karmic shifts. As celestial bodies align and sacred festivals approach, the atmosphere is charged with inner introspection and outer reverence. Pluto (Yama) turning retrograde marks a time to review one's actions and realign with truth, while the rare Vyatipata Yoga—marked by an intense interaction between the Sun and Moon—urges heightened awareness and mindful living. Mercury moves into Aries this week, sharpening intellect and making speech bold and direct. The arrival of Agni Nakshatram signals the intensification of summer's heat, symbolising inner tapas or spiritual discipline. Sita Navami, Bagalamukhi Jayanti, Mohini Ekadashi, and Parashurama Dwadashi bring divine wisdom, dharma, transformation, and fierce protection. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for marriage, griha pravesh, and property or vehicle purchases, making it an ideal time for significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Also Read Astrology Cheat Sheet of May 2025

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of successfully accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work harmoniously with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to consider muhurta while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on May 5, Monday (08:29 PM to 05:36 AM, May 6), on May 6, Tuesday (05:36 AM to 03:52 PM) and on May 8, Thursday (12:29 PM to 01:57 AM, May 9).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on May 5, Monday (08:29 PM to 05:36 AM, May 6), on May 6, Tuesday (05:36 AM to 03:52 PM) and on May 8, Thursday (12:29 PM to 01:57 AM, May 9). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week on May 7, Wednesday (06:17 PM to 05:35 AM, May 08) and on May 8, Thursday (05:35 AM to 12:29 PM).

: Auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week on May 7, Wednesday (06:17 PM to 05:35 AM, May 08) and on May 8, Thursday (05:35 AM to 12:29 PM). Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 2, Friday (01:04 PM to 05:39 AM, May 3).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 2, Friday (01:04 PM to 05:39 AM, May 3). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on May 2, Friday (01:04 PM to 05:39 AM, May 3) and on May 4, Sunday (07:18 AM to 12:53 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move daily and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Yama (Pluto) becomes retrograde on May 4 (Sunday) at 06:52 PM

Sun and Moon Vyatipata on May 5 (Monday) at 10:12 AM

Mercury and Jupiter are in a deep sextile on May 5 (Monday) at 10:49 PM

Mercury enters Aries on May 7 (Wednesday) at 04:13 AM

Venus Ecliptic Crossing on May 8 (Thursday) at 02:40 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Skanda Sashti (May 2, Friday): On May 2, people will celebrate Skanda Sashti, where they honour Lord Skanda (Murugan) for his defeat of evil forces. Worshippers observe religious fasting, conduct unique prayer ceremonies, and recite Skanda Shashti Kavacham to seek divine protection and bravery.

On May 2, people will celebrate Skanda Sashti, where they honour Lord Skanda (Murugan) for his defeat of evil forces. Worshippers observe religious fasting, conduct unique prayer ceremonies, and recite Skanda Shashti Kavacham to seek divine protection and bravery. Ganga Saptami (May 3, Saturday): Ganga Saptami is celebrated on the day when Goddess Ganga chose to purify Earth through her descent. The devotional rituals on this day include river bathing, followed by Ganga aarti and prayers for spiritual enlightenment and liberation. On this religious occasion, people honour divine grace because it cleanses people from their sins while making their souls pure.

Ganga Saptami is celebrated on the day when Goddess Ganga chose to purify Earth through her descent. The devotional rituals on this day include river bathing, followed by Ganga aarti and prayers for spiritual enlightenment and liberation. On this religious occasion, people honour divine grace because it cleanses people from their sins while making their souls pure. Bhanu Saptami (May 4, Sunday): On Sunday, May 4, devotees honour Surya, the Sun God, through Surya Namaskar and water offerings combined with Aditya Hridayam recitation during Bhanu Saptami. The customary practice confers good health, together with vitality and prosperity, to those who participate.

On Sunday, May 4, devotees honour Surya, the Sun God, through Surya Namaskar and water offerings combined with Aditya Hridayam recitation during Bhanu Saptami. The customary practice confers good health, together with vitality and prosperity, to those who participate. Agni Nakshatram Begins (May 4, Sunday): The hottest period of South Indian summer starts with Agni Nakshatram on Sunday, May 4. The temple prayers combined with lifestyle adaptations provide people with relief. The powerful solar rays during this duration motivate individuals to cleanse their spiritual selves while practising both physical restraint and religious devotion.

The hottest period of South Indian summer starts with Agni Nakshatram on Sunday, May 4. The temple prayers combined with lifestyle adaptations provide people with relief. The powerful solar rays during this duration motivate individuals to cleanse their spiritual selves while practising both physical restraint and religious devotion. Sita Navami (May 5, Monday): It is the birthday of Goddess Sita - the devoted wife of Lord Rama, representing purity and faith. People who worship her observe religious fasting while reading the Ramayana alongside prayerful devotion to her strength, purity, and resilience.

It is the birthday of Goddess Sita - the devoted wife of Lord Rama, representing purity and faith. People who worship her observe religious fasting while reading the Ramayana alongside prayerful devotion to her strength, purity, and resilience. Bagalamukhi Jayanti (May 5, Monday): The rituals for Goddess Bagalamukhi include mantras along with homa ceremonies to gain her protection, legal success and spiritual empowerment. Tantric practitioners consider the Jayanti to be especially important for divine justice invocation.

The rituals for Goddess Bagalamukhi include mantras along with homa ceremonies to gain her protection, legal success and spiritual empowerment. Tantric practitioners consider the Jayanti to be especially important for divine justice invocation. Masik Durgashtami (May 5, Monday): The monthly festival of Masik Durgashtami allows devotees to venerate the fierce version of Goddess Durga through worship. People commonly practice fasting while reading Durga Saptashati and visiting temples during this ritual. People use this day to invoke strength while overcoming negative influences and strengthening their devotion to Shakti, who always protects them.

The monthly festival of Masik Durgashtami allows devotees to venerate the fierce version of Goddess Durga through worship. People commonly practice fasting while reading Durga Saptashati and visiting temples during this ritual. People use this day to invoke strength while overcoming negative influences and strengthening their devotion to Shakti, who always protects them. Thrissur Pooram (May 7, Wednesday): The grand temple festival of Thrissur Pooram takes place on Wednesday, May 7, when people can see temple processions featuring decorated elephants and traditional music and see dazzling fireworks displays. The sacred event takes place within the Vadakkunnathan Temple premises to honour divine unity along with cultural brilliance.

The grand temple festival of Thrissur Pooram takes place on Wednesday, May 7, when people can see temple processions featuring decorated elephants and traditional music and see dazzling fireworks displays. The sacred event takes place within the Vadakkunnathan Temple premises to honour divine unity along with cultural brilliance. Mohini Ekadashi (May 8, Thursday): People observe Mohini Ekadashi on Thursday, May 8, as a sacred day when Lord Vishnu appeared as Mohini to give out amrit. The faithful participate in devotional activities while fasting as a means to attain spiritual liberation from their sins. Through observance, devotees gain mental clarity as well as divine blessings that lead to spiritual upliftment.

People observe Mohini Ekadashi on Thursday, May 8, as a sacred day when Lord Vishnu appeared as Mohini to give out amrit. The faithful participate in devotional activities while fasting as a means to attain spiritual liberation from their sins. Through observance, devotees gain mental clarity as well as divine blessings that lead to spiritual upliftment. Parashurama Dwadashi (May 8, Thursday): May 8 marks Parashurama Dwadashi as a sacred day which celebrates the birth of Parashurama, who is known for his dharma and valorous attributes as the sixth avatar of Vishnu. Worshippers honour Lord Vishnu because he provides strength and righteousness as well as martial blessings. The religious ceremonies at these temples focus on special prayers and scriptural readings, along with temple offerings, especially in South Indian regions where he receives deep respect.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. The following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 02: 10:39 AM to 12:18 PM

10:39 AM to 12:18 PM May 03: 08:58 AM to 10:38 AM

May 04: 05:18 PM to 06:58 PM

05:18 PM to 06:58 PM May 05: 07:17 AM to 08:58 AM

May 06: 03:39 PM to 05:19 PM

03:39 PM to 05:19 PM May 07: 12:18 PM to 01:58 PM

12:18 PM to 01:58 PM May 08: 01:59 PM to 03:39 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious times for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology, such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand based only on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779