Astrology Cheat Sheet for May 2025: Transits, retrograde, lunar cycles and more

Astrology events of May 2025 May 2: Venus in Aries conjunct Neptune in Aries Astrology Cheat Sheet for May 2025

May 4: Pluto retrograde in Aquarius

May 10: Mercury transits Taurus

May 12: Full moon in Scorpio

May 17: Sun in Taurus conjunct Uranus in Taurus

May 20: Sun enters Gemini

May 22: Sun in Gemini Sextile Neptune in Aries

May 25: Mercury in Gemini Sextile Saturn in Aries

May 26: Mercury enters Gemini

May 27: New Moon in Gemini

May astro events 2025 impact on zodiac signs

With Saturn entering your sign on May 25, it's a pivotal time to embrace responsibility and long-term planning. The Scorpio Full Moon on May 12 may prompt deep emotional insights, encouraging you to release past burdens. The Gemini New Moon on May 27 offers a fresh start in communication and learning for you. ​

Also Read Monthly Horoscope for May 2025: Predictions for every zodiac sign

Mercury's entry into your sign on May 10 enhances your communication skills, making it an excellent time for negotiations. The Full Moon on May 12 may highlight relationship dynamics, urging balance between personal needs and partnerships. The New Moon on May 27 encourages financial planning and value assessment. ​

Your energy and communication skills are amplified as the Sun enters your sign on May 20, followed by Mercury on May 26. The New Moon on May 27 is particularly potent for setting personal goals and initiating new projects. Use this time to focus on self-expression and learning. ​

The Scorpio Full Moon on May 12 brings emotional depth, possibly highlighting creative or romantic aspects of your life. Saturn's move into Aries on May 25 may prompt you to take a more structured approach to your career ambitions. The Gemini New Moon on May 27 encourages introspection and spiritual growth. ​

Mars continues to energise your sign, boosting confidence and drive. The Full Moon on May 12 may bring attention to home and family matters, urging balance between personal and professional life. The New Moon on May 27 is favorable for networking and pursuing long-term goals.

Virgo

The Scorpio Full Moon on May 12 may reveal insights into your communication patterns, encouraging clarity and honesty. The Gemini New Moon on May 27 focuses on your career and public image, making it an opportune time to set professional intentions. Saturn's entry into Aries on May 25 emphasizes the need for financial planning and resource management.

Libra

The Full Moon on May 12 may prompt you to reassess your financial situation and personal values. The Gemini New Moon on May 27 encourages exploration and learning, possibly through travel or education. Saturn's move into Aries on May 25 highlights the importance of commitment and structure in relationships.

​Scorpio

The Full Moon in your sign on May 12 brings personal revelations and opportunities for transformation. The Gemini New Moon on May 27 focuses on shared resources and deep emotional connections, making it a good time to address joint finances or intimacy issues. Saturn's entry into Aries on May 25 emphasises the need for discipline in daily routines and health matters.

Sagittarius

The Scorpio Full Moon on May 12 may bring subconscious patterns to light, encouraging healing and release. The Gemini New Moon on May 27 focuses on partnerships, making it an ideal time to set intentions for relationship growth. Saturn's move into Aries on May 25 emphasizes the importance of commitment in creative projects and romantic endeavors.

Capricorn

The Full Moon on May 12 highlights your social circles and community involvement, prompting you to evaluate your connections. The Gemini New Moon on May 27 encourages the establishment of healthy routines and work habits. Saturn's entry into Aries on May 25 brings focus to your home and family life, urging you to create a solid foundation.

​Aquarius

Pluto's retrograde in your sign beginning May 4 initiates a period of self-reflection and transformation. The Scorpio Full Moon on May 12 may bring career matters to the forefront, encouraging you to reassess your professional path. The Gemini New Moon on May 27 is favourable for creative pursuits and self-expression. ​

Pisces

The Scorpio Full Moon on May 12 may inspire you to explore new philosophies or educational opportunities. The Gemini New Moon on May 27 focuses on your home and family life, making it a good time to set intentions for domestic harmony. Saturn's move into Aries on May 25 emphasises the need for financial discipline and resource management. ​