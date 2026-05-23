3 zodiac signs may overcome financial pitfalls with these astro tips

Money problems do not always come from a lack of income. Sometimes they come from self-doubt, rushed choices or feeling stuck about what to do next. According to tarot reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud, tomorrow’s energy may help some zodiac signs slow down, rethink their choices and move toward better financial balance.

Luck zodiac signs on May 24, 2026(Pixabay)

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Here are three zodiac signs that could feel more supported around money matters, along with tips based on Sud’s insights.

For Scorpio, tomorrow’s energy leans toward practical thinking and long-term security.

“You may feel more focused on practical matters, money, career, or long-term security,” says Kishori Sud. Slow and steady progress becomes more valuable than emotional impulsiveness right now.

This could be an important reminder for Scorpios who are trying to recover from financial stress or make smarter money choices. Instead of looking for instant fixes, the energy supports planning, patience and grounded decisions.

Tip: Take a closer look at your budget, work goals or future plans. Small steps taken consistently may bring stronger results than risky shortcuts.

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{{^usCountry}} Your relationship with self-worth may affect abundance. The focus shifts toward comfort, self-value and growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your relationship with self-worth may affect abundance. The focus shifts toward comfort, self-value and growth. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Tomorrow highlights self-worth, beauty, emotional softness, and abundance,” says Kishori Sud. She also notes that this is “a beautiful day to nurture yourself instead of constantly giving all your energy away.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Tomorrow highlights self-worth, beauty, emotional softness, and abundance,” says Kishori Sud. She also notes that this is “a beautiful day to nurture yourself instead of constantly giving all your energy away.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While this may not sound directly connected to finances, self-worth often shapes how people value their time, skills and opportunities. Taurus natives may benefit from paying attention to where they are underestimating themselves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While this may not sound directly connected to finances, self-worth often shapes how people value their time, skills and opportunities. Taurus natives may benefit from paying attention to where they are underestimating themselves. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tip: Invest energy into something that supports your future, whether it is a skill, creative project or financial habit. Growth often begins when you recognise your own value. Aries: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tip: Invest energy into something that supports your future, whether it is a skill, creative project or financial habit. Growth often begins when you recognise your own value. Aries: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aries may feel a stronger sense of confidence tomorrow, especially around work, goals or personal efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aries may feel a stronger sense of confidence tomorrow, especially around work, goals or personal efforts. {{/usCountry}}

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“Tomorrow brings victory, confidence, and positive attention your way,” says Kishori Sud. According to her, something you have been working hard on may finally begin receiving appreciation or movement.

For some people, this could mean recognition at work, progress in a project or a chance to move closer to a financial goal.

Tip: Be open to new opportunities, but do not let excitement push you into impulsive money decisions. Confidence works best when paired with clear thinking.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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