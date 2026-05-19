Late May 2026 is bringing powerful transformational energy, and tarot suggests that for some zodiac signs, life is about to change in a big way. This is not just another passing phase. It is a time of karmic shifts, divine timing, and life moving exactly where it is meant to go.

4 zodiac signs about to enter a destiny-changing phase in late May 2026 (Pinterest)

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“Certain signs are receiving clear messages of endings, breakthroughs, financial blessings, emotional closure, and powerful new beginnings. Cards like the Wheel of Fortune, Death, The Star, Judgment, and Ace of Pentacles are appearing strongly, showing that the universe is preparing for major redirection,” shared Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

“For these 4 zodiac signs, late May 2026 is becoming a turning point in love, money, career, and spiritual growth,” added the IPHM-certified Spiritual Life Coach and Energy Worker.

Here are the four zodiac signs stepping into a destiny-changing phase through tarot guidance, along with crystals and simple spiritual rituals that can help you stay aligned with the energy ahead.

Ace of Pentacles and The Empress

Taurus, you are stepping into a powerful phase of abundance and stability. Tarot shows strong financial opportunities, emotional healing, and a growing sense of self-worth.

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{{^usCountry}} The Ace of Pentacles points toward new money opportunities, while The Empress represents growth, comfort, attraction, and receiving what you truly deserve. You may attract a new job, business success, promotion, or finally experience the financial peace you have been waiting for. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ace of Pentacles points toward new money opportunities, while The Empress represents growth, comfort, attraction, and receiving what you truly deserve. You may attract a new job, business success, promotion, or finally experience the financial peace you have been waiting for. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This phase is asking you to stop chasing and start allowing good things to come toward you. Best crystals for Taurus Citrine for abundance and wealth

Pyrite for financial confidence

Rose Quartz for self-worth and emotional healing Ritual for Taurus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This phase is asking you to stop chasing and start allowing good things to come toward you. Best crystals for Taurus Citrine for abundance and wealth

Pyrite for financial confidence

Rose Quartz for self-worth and emotional healing Ritual for Taurus {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Write your financial goal on a bay leaf and place it inside your wallet for 11 days. Every Thursday, light a green candle and repeat: “I attract financial abundance with peace and stability.” This ritual can help you focus your energy on growth and prosperity. Scorpio Death Card and Judgment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Write your financial goal on a bay leaf and place it inside your wallet for 11 days. Every Thursday, light a green candle and repeat: “I attract financial abundance with peace and stability.” This ritual can help you focus your energy on growth and prosperity. Scorpio Death Card and Judgment {{/usCountry}}

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Scorpio, you are entering a deep karmic transformation phase. The Death card is not about literal loss. It represents powerful endings that make space for a new beginning.

Judgment brings closure, truth, and important life decisions. This energy often appears when toxic relationships, emotional patterns, or painful attachments are finally ending for good.

You are being guided to let go of what no longer supports your future. Even if it feels emotional at first, closure can become your biggest blessing.

Best crystals for Scorpio

Black Obsidian for truth and emotional release

Rhodonite for healing emotional wounds

Moonstone for emotional balance and intuition

Ritual for Scorpio

Try a cord-cutting ritual using a white candle. Write down what you are ready to release, safely burn the paper, and say: “I release the past and welcome emotional freedom.” This ritual can support emotional healing and inner peace.

Eight of Pentacles and The Sun

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Virgo, the tarot shows that your hard work is finally starting to pay off. You are entering a strong career breakthrough phase, where your efforts, consistency, and dedication may finally receive the recognition they deserve.

The Eight of Pentacles reflects discipline and commitment, while The Sun brings confidence, visibility, and success. This is especially important if you have been building a business, changing careers, or waiting for professional growth.

Keep reminding yourself that your effort is not going unnoticed.

Best crystals for Virgo

Tiger Eye for focus and confidence

Green Aventurine for growth and opportunities

Clear Quartz for success and positive energy

Ritual for Virgo

For nine mornings, write: “I am aligned with success, recognition, and stable growth.” Keep a Clear Quartz crystal near your workspace and cleanse it weekly with incense to maintain positive energy around your goals.

The Star and Two of Cups

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Pisces, you are entering a beautiful phase of emotional healing and spiritual alignment. The Star card brings hope, clarity, peace, and divine support.

The Two of Cups highlights emotional connection, soulmate energy, and healing in relationships. This could show up as new love, emotional reconciliation, or finally finding peace after confusion and uncertainty.

You are being guided to trust your intuition and stop settling for relationships or situations that leave you emotionally drained. What is truly meant for you will make you feel calm, safe, and peaceful.

Best crystals for Pisces

Amethyst for spiritual clarity

Rose Quartz for love and heart healing

Selenite for peace and aura cleansing

Ritual for Pisces

Before sleeping, place an Amethyst crystal near your pillow and write one healing or love intention in your journal. Repeat: “I trust divine timing and welcome aligned love.” This practice can help you feel emotionally clearer and more connected to your intuition.

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Disclaimer: Tarot and spiritual guidance are meant for self-reflection and personal growth. Astrological and tarot interpretations may vary from person to person based on individual experiences and beliefs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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