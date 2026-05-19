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4 zodiac signs about to enter a destiny-changing phase in late May 2026

According to Kishori, for these 4 zodiac signs, late May 2026 is becoming a turning point in love, money, career, and spiritual growth. 

Updated on: May 19, 2026 05:03 pm IST
By Kanakanjali Roy
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Late May 2026 is bringing powerful transformational energy, and tarot suggests that for some zodiac signs, life is about to change in a big way. This is not just another passing phase. It is a time of karmic shifts, divine timing, and life moving exactly where it is meant to go.

4 zodiac signs about to enter a destiny-changing phase in late May 2026 (Pinterest)

Certain signs are receiving clear messages of endings, breakthroughs, financial blessings, emotional closure, and powerful new beginnings. Cards like the Wheel of Fortune, Death, The Star, Judgment, and Ace of Pentacles are appearing strongly, showing that the universe is preparing for major redirection,” shared Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

For these 4 zodiac signs, late May 2026 is becoming a turning point in love, money, career, and spiritual growth,” added the IPHM-certified Spiritual Life Coach and Energy Worker.

Here are the four zodiac signs stepping into a destiny-changing phase through tarot guidance, along with crystals and simple spiritual rituals that can help you stay aligned with the energy ahead.

Taurus

Ace of Pentacles and The Empress

Taurus, you are stepping into a powerful phase of abundance and stability. Tarot shows strong financial opportunities, emotional healing, and a growing sense of self-worth.

Scorpio, you are entering a deep karmic transformation phase. The Death card is not about literal loss. It represents powerful endings that make space for a new beginning.

Judgment brings closure, truth, and important life decisions. This energy often appears when toxic relationships, emotional patterns, or painful attachments are finally ending for good.

You are being guided to let go of what no longer supports your future. Even if it feels emotional at first, closure can become your biggest blessing.

Best crystals for Scorpio

  • Black Obsidian for truth and emotional release
  • Rhodonite for healing emotional wounds
  • Moonstone for emotional balance and intuition

Ritual for Scorpio

Try a cord-cutting ritual using a white candle. Write down what you are ready to release, safely burn the paper, and say: “I release the past and welcome emotional freedom.” This ritual can support emotional healing and inner peace.

Virgo

Eight of Pentacles and The Sun

Virgo, the tarot shows that your hard work is finally starting to pay off. You are entering a strong career breakthrough phase, where your efforts, consistency, and dedication may finally receive the recognition they deserve.

The Eight of Pentacles reflects discipline and commitment, while The Sun brings confidence, visibility, and success. This is especially important if you have been building a business, changing careers, or waiting for professional growth.

Keep reminding yourself that your effort is not going unnoticed.

Best crystals for Virgo

  • Tiger Eye for focus and confidence
  • Green Aventurine for growth and opportunities
  • Clear Quartz for success and positive energy

Ritual for Virgo

For nine mornings, write: “I am aligned with success, recognition, and stable growth.” Keep a Clear Quartz crystal near your workspace and cleanse it weekly with incense to maintain positive energy around your goals.

Pisces

The Star and Two of Cups

Pisces, you are entering a beautiful phase of emotional healing and spiritual alignment. The Star card brings hope, clarity, peace, and divine support.

The Two of Cups highlights emotional connection, soulmate energy, and healing in relationships. This could show up as new love, emotional reconciliation, or finally finding peace after confusion and uncertainty.

You are being guided to trust your intuition and stop settling for relationships or situations that leave you emotionally drained. What is truly meant for you will make you feel calm, safe, and peaceful.

Best crystals for Pisces

  • Amethyst for spiritual clarity
  • Rose Quartz for love and heart healing
  • Selenite for peace and aura cleansing

Ritual for Pisces

Before sleeping, place an Amethyst crystal near your pillow and write one healing or love intention in your journal. Repeat: “I trust divine timing and welcome aligned love.” This practice can help you feel emotionally clearer and more connected to your intuition.

Disclaimer: Tarot and spiritual guidance are meant for self-reflection and personal growth. Astrological and tarot interpretations may vary from person to person based on individual experiences and beliefs.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kanakanjali Roy

Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.

zodiac sign sun signs astrology horoscope 2026
Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / 4 zodiac signs about to enter a destiny-changing phase in late May 2026
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