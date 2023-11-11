This week, the stars align favorably for five Chinese zodiac signs: Rat, Rooster, Dragon, Pig, and Dog. Luck will smile upon them if they steer clear of drama, choosing stability over excitement. While it may seem less thrilling, the emotional fulfillment, in the long run, makes it worthwhile.

I Ching Hexagram: Fire over Heaven (#14)

The hexagram guiding this week is Fire over Heaven (#14). Pay attention to the universe's signs, from overcast days to the sound of breaking glass. Cosmic forces offer guidance, and ignoring these signs may hinder the luck that awaits.

Candle Ritual for Prosperity and Peace

A beneficial ritual this week involves a candle ceremony using green candles. Place them in a square pattern within a circle of salt, and before lighting them, put a token representing your wish at the center. Whether a rose for love or a lucky cat for wealth, this ritual aims to bring prosperity and peace into your life.

5 lucky Chinese zodiac signs this week from November 13-19, 2023

1. Rat:

Flipped Luck

Rats, brace yourselves for a twist of fate. Sometime this week, your luck will unexpectedly flip, turning what seemed unfortunate into something remarkably good. Embrace this cosmic humor by maintaining a gratitude journal to amplify the positive vibes.

2. Rooster:

Luck of the Devil!

Roosters, your luck carries a devilish charm this week. Expect smooth sailing in various aspects of life, especially in love or career. Trust your intuition to keep the positive energy flowing and enjoy the favorable turns of fortune.

3. Dragon:

Returned Luck

Dragons, potent luck awaits you this week. If you've experienced betrayal in the past, karma steps in to set things right. Wear the color red to amplify your good fortune and exude confidence, allowing your steps to lead you smoothly towards your goals.

4. Pig:

Good Luck

Simplicity defines your luck this week, particularly in monetary matters. Service industry workers may see a surge in tips, while those in the corporate world might receive unexpected bonuses. Express gratitude to the universe for this financial boon.

5. Dog:

Unexpected Opportunities

Anticipate either a mind-blowing opportunity or a chance to transition from a follower to a leader. This week may bring romantic luck, accompanied by new responsibilities and prestige. Reflect on how small actions and dedicated efforts played a significant role in this turn of destiny.

