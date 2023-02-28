9 essential Feng Shui tips

Many of us have come across Feng Shui articles and items in some place or another and some, like me, love using Feng Shui to remove negative energies from our living and working space and let me tell you, it works wonders and clears us from repeating vicious cycles of pain and loss. This discipline of energy clearance by object placement originated in China and has been tried and tested for thousands of years. Masters have taught that Fengshui is all about the unconscious interaction between planetary energies and our psychic energies.

Let us examine a few absolute Feng Shui essentials which will help you maximize the potential of the space you inhabit. If you love your home, it will love you back!

1. KEEP YOUR STOVE CLEAN

The food you eat is who you are and in Fengshui, stoves are given great importance and are considered luck and money enhancers. Always keep your stove clean and grease-free and watch your money mojo increase.

1. NO ELECTRONICS IN THE BEDROOM

This is a toughie! Keep in mind that electronics increase electro-static power that can cause mental disturbances. This can result in insomnia and an inability to concentrate. Instead of the Ipad, carry a new book to bed every month and doze off to dreamland.

2. BED SHOULD NEVER FACE THE DOORS

Keeping a bed in alignment with a door causes energetic disturbances as negative energy can enter through the door and pierce your aura. This can cause losses of all kinds and never keep the bed facing north as this will bring much suffering.

3. CLEAN & DECLUTTER YOUR ENTRYWAY

If the entry to your home is neat and clean, then the energy that enters your home will bring positive vibes. Be sure to keep this zone neat and dirt free, even if this is a common shared area with others. Paint it a beige or white color and keep it clutter free.

4. NO MIRRORS ACROSS THE FRONT DOOR OR IN FRONT OF YOUR BED

Mirrors bring forth energies from other worlds and dimensions, they’re a kind of portal. The wall opposite your main entrance should never have a mirror, as when positive and higher dimensional energies try to enter your home, they will bounce back and be turned away from entering your space.

5. KEEP THE KITCHEN COUNTER SPOTLESS

Cooking and eating are sacred activities and the kitchen counter represents family and bonding, so make sure that you keep your counter sparkly. There should be no oil or masala or herbs on the counter and utensils should always be cleaned and kept back or left to dry in a dish drying unit which is also kept clean.

6. KIDS’ ROOMS SHOULD BE PAINTED IN PASTELS

Do not use bright or fluorescent colors in the kids’ rooms as this will agitate and excite them and they won’t know what to do with this charged energy. They’ll be unable to concentrate and execute tasks but light pastel colors will keep them calm and content. Kids need their rest, so make sure to think about this when you’re planning to redecorate.

7. NO BROKEN CROCKERY OR FURNITURE

Toss out the dirty old sofa, as it’s beyond repair. Keeping broken things around the house signifies that something in your life will break soon. Broken things bring negative energy and cause suffering. Broken things also represent misfortune and lack, so even if you cannot afford to buy new things, throw out the old ones and keep that space empty. Visualize something new and beautiful in that empty zone.

8. BATHROOM DOORS ARE TO BE KEPT CLOSE

The washroom is a place of excretion. It is a place where we purge our toxins, so it goes without saying that this place is riddled with negative energies. Keep it closed when not in use and also close the lid of your WC as this spot holds the darkest energies. Sprinkle some salt in your WC every night if you can, especially when you’re going through loss or a painful experience.

9. NO LEAKY TAPS

Taps that leak symbolize fortune draining out, so make sure to fix every leak. Not a drop of water should be dripping. Call your plumber and get this fixed or else this will drain your finances and good luck.

Your home is your best friend, take it from someone who spends most of her time in it!

The article has been authored by Tina Mukerji, a soul guide working with Astrology, Tarot, Psychism, Yoga, Tantra, Breathwork and Mantras. She works to discover the inherent archetypes, by studying astrological charts.

