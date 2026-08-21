A 96% partial lunar eclipse is just a week away: Here's everything astrology followers should know

The second eclipse of August is coming to the night sky, and if you follow astrology, you may want to take note.The partial lunar eclipse in August will see about 96% of the Moon move through Earth's darkest shadow, creating a striking reddish glow. The eclipse will be visible in large parts of North and South America, as well as in parts of Europe and Africa.For astrology followers, the event carries another layer of meaning. The lunar eclipse occurs with the Full Moon in Pisces, opposite the Sun in Virgo. Astrologers associate this axis with emotions, routines, personal well-being, intuition and the need to find balance.

Read what the August Lunar Eclipse means in astrology. (Photo by Abed Ismail on Unsplash)

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When is the August 2026 lunar eclipse?

The eclipse occurs overnight on August 27-28, with maximum eclipse at 4:12 a.m. UTC on August 28. Around 96.2% of the Moon will sit inside Earth's darkest shadow at the peak.For viewers in the US, the peak arrives at 12:12 a.m. EDT, 11:12 p.m. CDT, 10:12 p.m. MDT and 9:12 p.m. PDT.

What does the Blood Moon lunar eclipse mean in astrology?

Western astrology says, this is a Pisces lunar eclipse. The Full Moon in Pisces sits opposite the Sun in Virgo, creating a symbolic tension between emotion and practicality.You may find yourself thinking about what you need emotionally versus what you feel you should be doing.Pisces is traditionally linked with intuition, dreams, compassion, creativity and emotional sensitivity. Virgo, meanwhile, is associated with routines, organisation, work and everyday responsibilities.

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If the eclipse is visible from your location, find a spot with a clear view of the sky. A darker area away from bright city lights can make the Moon easier to see.Check your local weather forecast before heading outside and give your eyes a few minutes to adjust to the darkness.Whether you follow astrology closely or simply enjoy watching the night sky, the August 27-28 Blood Moon lunar eclipse offers a memorable reason to look up.And with almost the entire Moon passing through Earth's shadow, it should be a particularly striking sight. out to light up the night sky, and astrology followers may want to pay close attention.The August 27-28 partial lunar eclipse will see about 96% of the Moon pass through Earth's darkest shadow, creating a dramatic reddish-orange glow. The event will be visible across much of North and South America.

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Can you see the lunar eclipse?

Yes, if you're in a location where the Moon is above the horizon during the event. The eclipse is safe to watch with your naked eyes, unlike a solar eclipse. For people residing in the US, much of the country gets a strong viewing opportunity, with the best conditions depending on local weather and the Moon's position.