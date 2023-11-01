A complete guide to using Planetary Hours for manifestation?

If you're eager to supercharge your manifestation techniques and unlock their full potential, I'm here to share a well-kept secret that I've relied on for an extended period. This valuable tool can elevate not only your manifestations but also your intentions, spells, energy work, and even everyday actions to a whole new level. The foundation of this mystical power lies in understanding the profound concept of planetary correspondences.

What is defined as Planetary Days?

Here's a quick guide on what to do during each planetary hour(Pixabay)

This ancient system of knowledge involves linking specific days of the week with various celestial bodies in our solar system. The seven planets associated with the days of the week are the Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, and the Sun, each contributing its unique energy with seven days starting from Monday with the moon to Sunday with the Sun. According to astrology, these planets infuse their respective days with heightened vibrations and energies, making them especially potent for certain endeavours.

What are Planetary Hours?

Intriguingly, the wisdom of planetary correspondences doesn't stop at days. Ancient mystics and astrologers delved even deeper, creating a system of time division known as planetary hours. These planetary hours are intricately connected to the planetary days and provide a fascinating way to tap into specific planetary energies throughout the day and night. The division is not as simple as our conventional hours, and it fluctuates based on the time of year. During summer, the planetary hours during the day are notably longer, while in winter, they extend over a shorter period. Only during the equinox are the lengths of the day and night planetary hours equal.

Determining Planetary Hours: You might wonder how to calculate these intricate planetary hours. The good news is that it's not a complex process. You can certainly calculate them yourself if you're dedicated to learning this art. Alternatively, there are various apps and online resources available that conveniently provide the planetary hours for each day. These tools can assist you in identifying the precise moments when specific planetary energies are at their peak, helping you synchronize your intentions and actions for maximum impact.

How to use Planetary Hours for manifestation?

Planetary hours offer flexibility for your manifestation rituals and practical plans. You can use them for both energy work and everyday activities. For example, if you want a successful first date, plan it during the Venus hour on any day. Pitching an idea to your boss? Use the Mercury hour for better communication.

A Guide to Planetary Hours

Here's a quick guide on what to do during each planetary hour:

The Planetary Hour of the Sun: Ideal for success, creativity, and vitality. Use it for impactful projects and intentions.

Manifest: Success, victory, awards, inspiration

Actions: Launch projects and plans that you want an impact within

The Planetary Hour of Venus: Great for love, beauty, and harmony. Suitable for dating, makeovers, and artistic activities.

Manifest: Love, beauty, peace

Actions: Dating, a make0ver, or anything artistic

The Planetary Hour of Mercury: Enhance intellect, communication, and learning. Plan for brainstorming, writing, and socializing.

Manifest: Building your mind, communicating your ideas, brainstorming, safe travel

Actions: Planning anything, learning something new, trying new activities, writing a paper, building social media

The Planetary Hour of the Moon: Focused on emotions and healing. Use it for journaling, meditation, and emotional well-being.

Manifest: Building a family, looking for an apartment, emotional healing

Actions: Journaling, meditating, cooking, meeting with a counsellor or therapist

The Planetary Hour of Saturn: Encourages structure, patience, and long-term plans. Suitable for projects and letting go of negative habits.

Manifest: Banishing, releasing, letting go, building something new

Actions: Working on long-term projects and plans, letting go of a toxic habit

The Planetary Hour of Jupiter: Brings luck and prosperity. Use it for signing contracts and seeking opportunities.

Manifest: Opportunities, prosperity, good luck

Actions: Signing contracts, asking for favors

The Planetary Hour of Mars: Energizes action, passion, and competition. Ideal for fitness, exercise, and spicing up relationships.

Manifest: Winning a game, amping up your sex appeal, increasing passion in a relationship

Actions: Fitness, exercise, sex

How to Reach Outer Planets?

While the concept of planetary hours predominantly pertains to the inner planets within our solar system, namely Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, the Moon, and the Sun, what about the outer planets, such as Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto? These distant celestial bodies were discovered in the more recent past and were not part of the ancient system of planetary hours. However, some contemporary astrologers draw parallels between the outer planets and their corresponding inner planets, considering them as higher octaves of certain qualities. This connection enables individuals to incorporate the energies of the outer planets into their practices, allowing for even greater depth and breadth in their energy work and intentions.

Harnessing the Energies of Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto: Uranus, known for its visionary thinking and disruptive influence, is sometimes associated with Mercury, the planet of intellect. Neptune, with its associations to soulmates, imagination, and psychic abilities, is often linked to Venus, the planet of love and beauty. Pluto, symbolizing transformation and rebirth, can be connected to Mars, the planet of action and energy. While these associations may not align perfectly with the ancient system, they offer a way to tap into the unique energies of the outer planets and explore their impact on your intentions and actions. This extension of the planetary hours opens up new avenues for personal growth and transformation.

In essence, planetary hours present an intricate and adaptable framework for optimizing your intentions, actions, and manifestations, offering both mystical and practical benefits. Whether you're delving into energy work or seeking to enhance everyday experiences, understanding and harnessing the power of planetary hours can elevate the quality of your life in profound ways.

