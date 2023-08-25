Angel Calendar: August 25-31 Weekly Oracle Guidance for Aries to Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19):

You're encouraged to adopt a compassionate perspective in order to mend a challenging situation you find yourself in. Taking the time to understand the other person's point of view can be transformative. The stars indicate that your life purpose revolves around communication and artistic expression. Don't let any lingering insecurities hinder your progress. Your potential for success is high this week, particularly if you're able to assertively communicate your genuine beliefs and ideas.

Lucky colour: Mauve

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20):

A period of new beginnings and fresh ideas is upon you. This is an auspicious time for initiating novel projects and endeavours. Anticipate positive developments, and there's a strong likelihood that you'll receive uplifting news. If you've been facing challenges, this period signifies a turning point where recognition and revitalization come into play. The universe is answering your prayers, so maintaining a positive outlook is key. Moreover, your ancestors are guiding and supporting you during this time.

Lucky colour: Pink and teal green

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20):

Your aspirations are on the brink of fruition, albeit with the requirement of persistence and navigating through delays. It's crucial to shield yourself from negativity and foster a positive environment for your growth. Your guardian angels are at your side, offering solace and guidance. Happiness awaits you, and to harness this energy, consider spending solitary time in nature, meditating on your intentions. Your determination and effort are pivotal to your progress.

Lucky colour: Orange

CANCER (June 21 - July 22):

This period is marked by the realization of answered prayers. The guidance you're receiving from your guardian angels is vital; paying heed to their cues will lead you down a positive path. Self-care and self-love take center stage now, enabling you to connect with a newfound romance. This could manifest as a new connection or rekindling the passion within an existing relationship.

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO (July 23 - August 22):

Exercise caution and thorough consideration before embarking on any significant decisions this week. Your inherent power may come across as intimidating to others, but remember that it serves not only your interests but also benefits those around you. Positive outcomes are on the horizon, so releasing pressure and cultivating patience will serve you well. Have faith in the divine timing of events.

Lucky colour: Blue

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22):

You're identified as a light worker and healer during this phase. Your divine light and love are needed, as you possess the ability to bring about positive change. Trust in your intuitive capacities, and consider spending time in serene natural settings, reflecting on your intentions and desires. Call upon the universe to help you perceive situations with a positive perspective. Emotional healing is on the horizon, creating space for deeper connections and love.

Lucky colour: Light green

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22):

A significant chapter in your life has concluded, freeing you from past constraints. Anticipate the emergence of fresh opportunities and happiness as you move forward. A reflective pause is advised, offering insights and innovative approaches to handling situations. Embrace your distinctive qualities, and trust that you can accomplish anything with passion and charm. The colour purple is aligned with your energies and can further amplify your experiences.

Lucky colour: Purple

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21):

Your diligent work ethic is a standout trait. However, to manage the workload effectively, meticulous planning is essential. Entrust those who offer assistance, as their capabilities are strong and multifaceted. Your creative pursuits will guide you toward success.

Lucky colour: orange

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21):

It's time to release any factors that are holding you back. Detoxifying your life, whether mentally or emotionally, is crucial. Self-confidence will be your ally in dispelling unnecessary worries. This phase heralds the onset of enriching beginnings, marking an end to delays and facilitating the fulfilment of your desires.

Lucky colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19):

Avoid constraining your possibilities; seek the magic in everyday experiences and be attuned to your authentic emotions. Legal matters could favor you, and harmony within your family is forecasted. Love and blessings are abundant in your life, bringing reunions and strengthened relationships.

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18):

An optimistic outlook will catalyze your success. Prioritize healthy sleep patterns to safeguard your physical and emotional well-being. The fulfilment of your wishes is imminent, accompanied by a phase of joy and recognition. Social acknowledgement and financial abundance are on the horizon.

Lucky colour: Bottle green

PISCES (February 19 - March 20):

Take initiative and act on your passions. The universe is poised to guide you through this journey, facilitating the right choices. A significant life chapter is culminating, ushering in a bright conclusion and a promising future. Be cautious with your finances and avoid overindulgence.

Lucky colour: Brown

