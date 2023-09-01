Angel Calendar: September 1-7 Weekly Oracle Guidance for Aries to Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

It's time to embrace a swift and logical approach in your life. Leave behind the influence of emotions and opt for well-thought-out decisions. If you desire rapid changes and improvements, muster the courage to make bold choices that can reshape your current circumstances. Be vigilant about anger, as it can obscure your judgment. The past should be a place of reference, not residence. Take pride in your remarkable work and consider expanding your knowledge or skills through further education or training.

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

This is a moment to shift your focus from relationships to your career. Be cautious about impulsive actions that might lead to regrets down the road. Collaboration, rather than solo efforts, is advisable at this time. Patience is your ally as you wait for the rewards of your wise investments. The universe favours you, and luck is on your side. Dark blue can be a fortunate colour for you.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to take action and let your confidence and enthusiasm guide you. However, be mindful of negative thoughts and the potential for self-fulfilling prophecies. Steer clear of wearing black during this period. Your passion and expertise are your greatest assets in facing any challenges that arise.

Lucky Colour: Mauve

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Get ready for a flurry of activity in your life. Your efforts will yield swift results, and what you sow, you will reap almost immediately. Communication is your key to success, whether it's securing a deal, contract, or winning a lawsuit. Positive thinking and a focus on the power of communication will make life wonderful for you.

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Prosperity is the result of wise planning, and it has the potential to endure. Travel, whether for work, pleasure, or even permanent settlement in international destinations, is on the horizon for you. This period promises you financial success and the prospect of an enriched retirement life ahead. Your ancestral guides are pleased with your endeavours.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green Light

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Prepare for a new emotional situation that might temporarily cloud your judgment. However, trust your intuition to guide you in making significant decisions. It's time to free yourself from whatever is holding you back and consider detoxing both physically and emotionally. Courageous choices can turn any situation in your favour.

Lucky Colour: Black, brown, and grey

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Keep your focus on the bigger picture and leave the finer details to others. Your wealth of experience will lead you to success. It's time to take action, and your passion for a cause will earn you admiration. Don't be afraid to dare to be different, even if it ruffles a few feathers. There might be a more effective way to handle any challenging situations you encounter, so take the time to review, respond, and relax.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

The weight of a past stressful situation has left both physical and emotional marks. Adequate sleep and meditation can help elevate your spirits. You're embarking on a joyful journey of spiritual growth, and meditation will provide answers to the pressing questions in your life. Your guardian angels are eager to connect with you and offer guidance.

Lucky Colour: Bright orange

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Every dark cloud has a silver lining, and you're beginning to see the silver lining in your life. Success that stems from compromise, self-control, and patience tends to be long-lasting. Your forgiving and healing energy will bring material abundance and unexpected opportunities your way. Acts of kindness will multiply your blessings. While a specific lucky colour isn't mentioned, keep an eye out for signs of good fortune.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

It's time to embrace your inner child and indulge yourself. Consider spending time with friends or rekindling old relationships. Confront your inner fears and grow stronger through these encounters. Listening to your intuitive powers can lead to professional and financial success, provided you utilize your resources wisely.

Lucky Colour: Pink and peach

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Your hard work is paying off with rewards such as awards, scholarships, and promotions. However, it's important to manage your finances wisely and avoid extremes in saving or spending money. Expect a fortunate week ahead where your dreams may turn into reality, ushering in a joyful phase of life. Marriage could be on the horizon for many Aquarians.

Lucky Colour: Aqua green

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Consider asking your angels for assistance in finding helpful people to lighten your workload. While working extra hours to please others can be tiring, it's also rewarding. Your efforts will endear you to your loved ones. News about moving to your own house or relocating could alleviate your worries. The wheel of fortune seems to favor you, bringing about new beginnings.

Lucky Colour: Brown and rustic orange

