Angel Calendar: Weekly Oracle Guidance from September 15-21 for your zodiac sign

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19):

In the realm of love and relationships, the stars are aligning in your favour, Aries. It's a time to make choices guided by the warm embrace of your heart. Expect deep, enduring relationships on the horizon, and don't be surprised if you find yourself contemplating marriage or taking that big step toward living together. Your emotional connection is set to flourish, and the power of love will be a potent force in your life.

On the professional front, Aries, you're about to experience significant growth in your career. This could manifest through exciting opportunities like joint ventures or collaborations that propel you forward. Moreover, keep an eye out for scholarships or chances to enhance your knowledge and skills. The universe is offering you the tools you need to shine brightly in your chosen field.

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20):

Taurus, it's time to tackle the situations before you with a fresh perspective. Dare to stand out from the crowd and embrace your unique approach to life. Before taking that leap of faith, take a moment for introspection and gather valuable insights. Trust in your own abilities and instincts, as they will be your guiding lights on this journey.

When it comes to your relationships, Taurus, rely on a select few loyal friends or family members. These trusted confidantes will be your pillars of support as you navigate life's twists and turns. Your future looks promising, but it's essential to surround yourself with those who truly have your best interests at heart.

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20):

Wisdom and objectivity are your keys to success, Gemini. In this phase of your life, it's crucial to stay true to your principles and do what brings you genuine pleasure. Remember, you don't have to face life's challenges alone; help is readily available should you seek it. However, beware of allowing negative thoughts to become self-fulfilling prophecies. Instead, listen to the wisdom of your heart and take that leap of faith because, in the end, everything is destined to fall into place.

Lucky Colour: Ink Blue

CANCER (June 21 - July 22):

Cancer, it's time to release the fears that have been holding you back. Take a moment to reflect on your well-being and consider a detox for both your body and soul. Those nagging worries that have been keeping you up at night are likely stemming from a lack of self-confidence. Remember, you have countless reasons to be grateful. The Universe is poised to bless you with financial success, but to truly harness its power, wish well not only for yourself but also for the people you hold dear. Luck is on your side.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

LEO (July 23 - August 22):

Leo, the time has come for decisive action. An out-of-court settlement or a mutual agreement is the need of the hour, and overthinking won't serve you well. Prioritize logic over emotions when making choices, especially in legal matters. Significant, sudden changes are on the horizon, and they are likely to work in your favor. These changes may manifest as new resources in the form of time, money, and support. You may even find a change of job or a promotion in the cards.

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22):

Virgo, get ready for an exhilarating week filled with the realization of your dreams. Happiness and celebrations are on the horizon, promising to make this period truly memorable. However, it's important to keep a watchful eye on your health, as emotional imbalances could pose a challenge. Be crystal clear about your desires and be proactive in taking the necessary steps to achieve them. Life is poised to regain its lustre, and it's a perfect time to celebrate your journey.

Lucky Colour: Golden

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22):

Libra, your path to joy and relief lies in spiritual growth. Seek solace and answers through meditation and spiritual practices. The sun is shining brightly on those who gracefully weather rainy days with optimism. Keep your spirit positive and your heart open, as one of your most cherished wishes is about to be granted. This will mark the end of a challenging period in your life, and brighter days are on the horizon.

Lucky Colour: All shades of pink

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21):

Scorpio, life is an ever-turning wheel, and you're now at a juncture where happy endings are paving the way for new beginnings. This transition is deeply spiritual and rewarding, providing you with profound insights. If you've been contemplating a major life change, the time to take that courageous step is now. Embrace forgiveness and kindness as your guiding principles; they will be your greatest strengths during this transformative phase.

Lucky Colour: Beige, peach

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21):

It's time to break free from the emotional and mental blocks that may be hindering your progress. Consider a much-needed physical and spiritual detox to purify your mind, body, and soul. Prayer and focused manifestation will serve you well during this period. Beware of external influences that can generate negativity, as these thoughts can become self-fulfilling prophecies. Also, consider refraining from consuming non-vegetarian food for a healthier outlook.

Lucky Colour: Ink blue

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19):

Capricorn, prepare to move swiftly as a series of sudden changes are heading your way. When faced with decisions, prioritizing logic over emotions; this approach will guide you toward favourable outcomes. Exciting shifts in your career or personal life are on the horizon, and it's crucial to seize these innovative opportunities. Don't allow minor hiccups to deter your progress; communication will be your key to overcoming challenges.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18):

Aquarius, teamwork is essential during this phase; don't hesitate to seek help and collaborate with others. You'll discover more effective ways to handle situations when you engage with those around you. Additionally, take a closer look at your finances, reviewing investment decisions and monitoring your spending. Be mindful of expenses, especially if you're planning a picnic, vacation, or celebration, as they may exceed your budget. Remember to maintain a heart filled with gratitude; it's the cornerstone of a blessed life.

Lucky Colour: Aqua blue, green

PISCES (February 19 - March 20):

Pisces, love is in the air, and it's time to make heartfelt choices that resonate with your deepest emotions. Deep emotional commitments are on the horizon, and the power of love will guide your path. This is a phase of personal and professional growth, with your creativity set to be richly rewarded in the future. Expect a luxurious abundance of resources as you journey forward.

Lucky Colour: Orange, Teal green

